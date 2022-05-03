B.C. resident who 'came from very little' celebrating $2M lotto win with family

A B.C. man is millions richer after a recent lotto win and says he plans to spoil his family with his prize.

Rahmat Ali said he didn't realize just how much he'd won when he checked his ticket.

"At first, I didn’t know the amount … the retailer just told me it was a big win," he said in a statement through the B.C. Lottery Corporation. "Once I found out how much I won I was shocked! I never thought I would win that big."

It turned out he'd won $2 million from the March 26 BC/49 draw.

"I told my wife first and then my daughter and her husband. Everyone was very excited to find out," he said.

Ali, who is retired, wants to celebrate with a large family get-together, then give some of the winnings to his family members.

The Surrey resident bought his ticket from the 7-Eleven on 128th Street and checked it on a self-scanner at a FreschCo.

"My daughters who live in New Zealand are going to come home to celebrate, which is exciting," he said. "I came from very little growing up and want to help my kids and family for the future."

The odds of matching all six numbers, like Ali did, to take home the top BC/49 prize are one in 13,983,816. The six numbers from the March 26 draw were 4, 5, 11, 12, 14, 33 with a bonus of 42.