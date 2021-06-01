VANCOUVER -- British Columbia reported just 184 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, marking the province's lowest single-day increase in infections since October.

B.C. has now identified 144,473 cases and suffered 1,703 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. Health officials had no new coronavirus-related fatalities to announce on Tuesday.

The province's case numbers have been declining for weeks after peaking at a seven-day average of 1,230 back in April. That average has since dropped to 262 per day.

The last time B.C. recorded fewer than 200 cases during one 24-hour reporting period was Oct. 20, when officials announced 167 infections.

The progress recently paved the way for the government to loosen several of its strict COVID-19 restrictions, but provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix have stressed that the situation must continue to improve before more orders are relaxed or lifted.

People can do their part by getting immunized with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, they said.

"The more people who are fully vaccinated, the less risk there is that the virus can spread in our communities, and the more quickly we'll be able to confidently put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us. Let's keep moving forward," Henry and Dix said in a joint written statement.

