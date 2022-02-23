B.C. reports 1 COVID-19 death as hospitalizations continue to decline

The B.C. government announced one death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, as the number of test-positive patients in hospital continued to decline.

The single death represents a significant drop from the province's rolling weekly average of 8.7 deaths per day. Over the Family Day long weekend, an average of 11 deaths were attributed to COVID-19 per day.

The number of hospital-admitted patients with COVID-19 also decreased to 653, including 108 who are in intensive care. The total includes both patients suffering from severe COVID-19 illness and those who tested positive incidentally after being admitted to hospital for unrelated reasons.

Hospitalizations have dropped by nearly 40 per cent since reaching an all-time high of 1,054 at the end of January, including incidental COVID-19 patients.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said if the situation continues to improve, the government may be in a position to remove more restrictions soon.

"We're continuing to see this steady decline, and these are positive and encouraging trends," she said at a news conference earlier in the day.

"We have committed to reviewing things in the next few weeks with the goal of removing additional measures as soon as we possibly can."

Several COVID-19 restrictions were lifted last week, allowing people to return to crowded nightclubs and dance over the weekend.

It's unclear whether those relaxed measures will have a noticeable impact on transmission.

This is a developing story and will be updated.