VANCOUVER -- In his latest bid to woo undecided voters, NDP Leader John Horgan made a promise to renters.

If elected, the B.C. NDP would extend a freeze on rent increases until the end of 2021. The freeze was put in place in the spring in response to COVID-19 and associated job loss.

As outlined earlier in the year, the current freeze is in place until December, but the NDP announced in September that landlords would be able to implement increases starting next year.

The maximum allowable increase for 2021 is 1.4 per cent.

Additionally, he promised at a news conference Monday a renter's rebate of $400 a year for households with an income of up to $80,000 a year.

The rebate would only be available for renters not already receiving rental support.

Other promises announced by the party recently include free transit for kids up to age 12, and free prescription contraceptives.

The B.C. Greens have pledged to allocate $500 million toward rent subsidies for low-income earners.

Leader Sonia Furstenau's campaign includes grants that would be geared towards those who are paying more than 30 per cent of their income toward rent.

The BC Liberals' solutions to sky-high housing costs include incentives for local governments to approve more rental units per year, and enabling landlords to apply directly for COVID-related financial supports.

Liberal candidate George Affleck said in a statement that the NDP isn't doing as much as it claims to help renters.

The candidate for Vancouver-Fairview and former city councillor said the average rent in his city has increased by more than $2,000 a year.

"The vacancy rate hasn't budged and the cost of housing has gone up under the NDP," Affleck's statement said.

The leaders will meet Tuesday for a televised debate. The debate will be livestreamed on CTVNewsVancouver.ca.

The election is Saturday, Oct. 24.

With files from The Canadian Press