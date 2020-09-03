Advertisement
Here's how much B.C. landlords can increase rent by next year
Published Thursday, September 3, 2020 12:46PM PDT
VANCOUVER -- After a nearly year-long moratorium on rent increases, landlords will be able to charge more next year.
The province announced Thursday that the maximum allowable increase for 2021 will be 1.4 per cent.
The current freeze is in place until December.
