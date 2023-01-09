B.C. removes financial barriers in attempts to recruit more nurses
Internationally educated nurses who want in work in B.C. and those hoping to return to the profession will soon be eligible for financial supports from the province, as the government works to address burnout and retention in the health-care system.
Those with training outside Canada can have their assessment and application fees – which cost upwards of $3,700 – paid up front by the province instead of waiting to be reimbursed. Nurses looking to return to practice can get thousands of dollars in bursaries that don't need to be paid back.
During an event at Langara College, Premier David Eby told reporters hiring and training more nurses was a key part of his plan to address health-care issues. He said relief could be felt quickly.
"I understand there will be nurses potentially on the ground within 90 days of this announcement thanks to these changes," he added.
The premier didn't say how many nurses are expected to take advantage of the supports. Eby did say 2,000 are in the application stage, and another 5,000 have expressed interest in coming to B.C.
Shirley Bond, the Liberal critic for health care, said the premier's plan was short on specifics and metrics.
"I would be very surprised if we see hundreds of new nurses in 90 days so we'll wait and see how this is actually delivered," she told CTV News.
The B.C. Nurses’ Union said the announcement gives members hope. Union president Aman Grewal said last spring there were more than 5,000 nursing positions available in the province – and that in eight years, another 26,000 openings will need to be filled.
"Throughout the pandemic, and before that the opioid crisis … nurses were looking for relief, for work-life balance," Grewal said at Monday’s event.
Last year, the province announced other measures to make it cheaper and easier for internationally educated nurses to practice in B.C. The government is providing $1.3 million to streamline the licensing process for those nurses, which Eby said would see candidates obtain their registration in months instead of years.
"Right now, candidates in this scenario are waiting three years to be granted registration," Eby said. "Our goal is to bring it down, with these reforms, to between four and nine months."
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 people found dead at home in Surrey's Fraser Heights area: RCMP
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Government delay in purchasing F-35 'severely' impacted RCAF: MacKay
While Canada may have finally committed to buying a fleet of F-35 fighter jets after a yearslong saga, a former Conservative cabinet minister argues it comes at a time when the country needs, and could have had, these aircraft much sooner.
Loss of pollinators causing more than 400,000 early deaths a year: study
A recent study says pollination loss may be leading to hundreds of thousands of excess deaths worldwide as supplies of healthy food become less plentiful.
'Spare' but not stingy: takeaways from Prince Harry's memoir
From the book's opening citation of William Faulkner, to Prince Harry's passionate bond with his wife Meghan, you could almost call the Duke of Sussex's memoir 'The Americanization of Prince Harry.'
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
Alberta ready to pursue health-care reforms without federal money, premier says
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's not waiting for federal money to reform her province's health-care system.
DOJ reviewing potentially classified docs at Biden centre
The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden's former institute, the White House said Monday.
MPs calling minister, airlines, and passengers to testify as part of holiday travel chaos study
The House of Commons committee that handles transportation issues has agreed to launch a special study into the treatment of air and rail passengers this holiday season and will be calling on officials from the major airlines and Via Rail, as well as Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, to testify.
Canada ends years-long search for new fighter jet with deal to buy F-35s
Canada's years-long search for new fighter jets came full circle on Monday as Defence Minister Anita Anand officially confirmed the planned purchase of a fleet of F-35s to replace the Royal Canadian Air Force's aging CF-18s.
California deluge forces mass evacuations, boy swept away
As another powerful storm walloped California, a five-year-old boy was swept away by floodwaters Monday on the state's central coast and an entire seaside community that is home to Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities was ordered to evacuate on the fifth anniversary of deadly mudslides there.
Vancouver Island
-
Fatal house fire in Comox, B.C., believed to be accidental
Investigators now say an explosion and fire that claimed the lives of two people in Comox, B.C., on Friday afternoon was accidental, possibly caused by smoking cigarettes or portable heaters.
-
Alcohol may have been factor in fatal crash near Parksville, B.C.
RCMP say alcohol may have played a role in a serious crash that killed one man near Parksville, B.C., on Friday.
-
Woman missing from Nanaimo may be with 'individuals of questionable character,' police say
Mounties are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 34-year-old woman who is missing from Nanaimo, B.C. Amanda Schilling has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 26. She was reported missing to the Nanaimo RCMP on Friday.
Calgary
-
Alberta minister calls out Ottawa on Moraine Lake's no-parking policy
A provincial cabinet minister has called out the federal government about Parks Canada's decision to introduce restrictions on a popular hiking site in Banff National Park.
-
'No end to this hardship': Some Calgarians, critics say affordability payment plan not enough
The Alberta government has announced more details on its plan to give out $600 to parents and seniors in the province, but some Calgarians say the money doesn't go far enough.
-
University of Calgary opens new business school building
Business students at the University of Calgary now have access to a brand new building.
Edmonton
-
What you need to know about Alberta's $100 per month affordability payments
At a press conference on Monday, the government announced details of affordability payments coming to some Albertans.
-
'It will be an emotional moment': Edmonton to erect new $6M gate to Chinatown
From the imported Chinese tiles, to its decorative dragons and lucky lion statues, the Harbin Gate stood as a meaningful symbol of friendship and belonging in Chinatown for 30 years.
-
'Extremely concerning': 2 Edmonton pawn shop workers shot during robbery
Police in Edmonton released video Monday of a violent robbery that left two pawn shop workers with gunshot wounds.
Toronto
-
Some Toronto residents say they wait up to 24 hours for police after 911 calls
Sergio de Ilzarbe came home from his Christmas holidays to find his window smashed in and part of his home ransacked.
-
Ontario couple weds in hospital lobby after life-saving brain surgery
An Ontario couple recently tied the knot at an unconventional wedding venue – a hospital lobby.
-
Toronto actor told to repay almost $24,000 in COVID-19 pandemic benefits
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government rushed billions of dollars in benefits to help Canadians deal with the financial impact of it.
Montreal
-
'Unacceptable': Parti Quebecois slams CF Montreal for hiring Sandro Grande
The Parti Quebecois (PQ) is denouncing the hiring of Sandro Grande as the CF Montreal's new head coach of the reserve team over his past anti-sovereigntist comments about the 2012 attempted assassination of the party's former leader, Pauline Marois.
-
City plans to crack down on vacant storefronts along Montreal's St-Laurent Blvd.
The City of Montreal wants to do something about all the empty buildings and vacant lots along St-Laurent Blvd. with a new bylaw to crack down on building owners.
-
Kraken win fifth straight by dumping Canadiens 4-0
The Seattle Kraken continued their perfect start to 2023 with a 4-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.
Winnipeg
-
10 puppies found abandoned near rural Manitoba highway
Advocates want to see stricter enforcement after 10 purebred golden retriever puppies were found abandoned near Highway 308 and Highway 503 on Friday.
-
Rural Manitoba community rallies in aftermath of community store blaze
A rural Manitoba community has rallied around a family whose small corner store burned down less than two years after opening.
-
Winnipeg police presence shuts down Maryland Street
Winnipeg police have blocked off a street in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. couples return home after Sinaloa cartel violence interrupts trip
Two couples from Spiritwood have returned home from Mexico after having their trip interrupted by cartel violence.
-
'I've outrun the odd train': Safe rail crossing is being presented to Saskatoon council Tuesday
Keeping pedestrians safe in Pleasant Hill is the goal of a proposed pedestrian walkway over the rail tracks being presented to council this week.
-
Newest ideas and technology on display at Western Canadian Crop Production Show
Prairieland Park is playing host to the 40th annual Western Canadian Crop Production Show this week, with the newest ideas and technology as well as eco-friendly and cost effective products being showcased.
Regina
-
SHA wants to get rid of 559 pallets worth of expired hand sanitizer
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is looking to get rid of 559 pallets of expired hand sanitizer.
-
Two charged in rural Sask. vehicle, weapon thefts: RCMP
White Butte RCMP have charged two Regina men in connection to thefts of vehicles and weapons in rural areas outside the city.
-
More Taco Bells could open in Sask. as part of 200-restaurant expansion plan
Taco Bell could be adding more restaurants in Saskatchewan as the result of a new countrywide expansion plan.
Atlantic
-
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
-
Man killed in Spryfield was shot while committing home invasion: Halifax police
A man who was killed in the Spryfield area of Halifax last week was shot while he was committing a home invasion, according to Halifax Regional Police.
-
'It just broke my heart': 75-year-old man with dementia waits 8 hours in ambulance
The Vautour family, from Richibucto, N.B., is speaking out about the current health-care system after their father and husband waited eight hours to be unloaded at Stella Maris De Kent Hospital on Sunday.
London
-
Shooter at large, 18-year old fighting for his life in ICU after St. Thomas shooting
While members of the St. Thomas Police Service (STPS) investigate at 6 Palm St., an 18-year old who lives inside the home is fighting for his life in hospital.
-
Toppled tombstones restored as 7 teens charged in Mitchell, Ont. cemetery vandalism
Seven youths have been arrested and charged after 61 headstones at the St. Vincent De Paul cemetery were damaged.
-
Abandoned mobility scooter leads to charges
Police in Huron County responded to a different kind of impaired driver call over the weekend. Around midnight on Jan. 7, police in Goderich were alerted to a mobility scooter being driven on St. David Street by a man believed to have been drinking alcohol.
Northern Ontario
-
Northeastern Ontario man killed in crash between train and farm tractor
An 80-year-old man was killed in a crash involving a train and a farm tractor on Highway 522 south of North Bay over the weekend, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Police investigating death of two-year-old child in Gravenhurst
Provincial police are investigating the death of a two-year-old child in Gravenhurst.
-
Timmins girl, 12, charged with trafficking, assault, probation violations
A young person in Timmins is facing several charges after a taxi driver was assaulted Jan. 7 at a local mall.
Kitchener
-
-
Encampment residents concerned after removal notices left on some tents
People living in an encampment on Roos Island in Kitchener’s Victoria Park are fearful their tents could be removed this week, despite reassurances from the city that won’t happen.
-
Prince Harry's memoir generating buzz in Waterloo region
Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated autobiography 'Spare' hits store shelves Tuesday morning and the book is already generating a lot of buzz thanks to bombshell interviews Harry has done to promote the memoir.