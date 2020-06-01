VANCOUVER -- British Columbia has recorded one more death from COVID-19 and 24 new test-positive cases since the last update from health officials on Saturday.

Monday's announcement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix brings the death toll from the virus to 165, and the total number of cases identified since the start of the pandemic to 2,597.

The update follows two in a row in which no new deaths were reported from COVID-19, and one in which officials announced just four new infections.

"This does tell us that there is still transmission of COVID in some of our communities around the province, and that we're not completely out of the woods yet," Henry said.

Officials had no new outbreaks to announce in health care settings or in the community, and said the outbreak at The Residence at Clayton Heights, a long-term care home in Surrey, is now over.

That leaves 13 active outbreaks in health care facilities, including one acute care unit.

Of all the cases identified in B.C. since early January, 2,207 people have fully recovered. That leaves 225 active cases, of which 32 are serious enough to require hospitalization. Five of the patients are in critical care or intensive care units.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday