B.C. RCMP say wanted man is 'armed and dangerous'

Mounties are searching for a man who is considered armed and dangerous after a raid on a rural property in British Columbia's southern Interior region failed to capture him.

Andrew Robert Hardenstine is wanted on multiple charges, including fleeing from police, possessing drugs for the purpose of trafficking and driving while prohibited, according to a news release from the South Okanagan RCMP.

On Wednesday, police located a recreational vehicle known to be used by Hardenstine on a property on 100th Avenue in Osoyoos.

Officers from multiple RCMP detachments, as well as an RCMP helicopter and police dog services, closed down the road and surrounded the area before moving in to search the property.

"The entire property, including the recreational vehicle, out buildings and the main residence were searched," RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Jason Bayda said in the release.

"Police located and seized a considerable amount of illicit drugs and a loaded firearm, however the search was not successful in locating Hardenstine," Bayda added. "We are confident the landowner or residents of the main residence were not party to any offence."

Mounties say Hardenstine is known to possess weapons and is "considered armed and dangerous."

Anyone who sees the 44-year-old man or knows his whereabouts is urged to call 911 and avoid approaching him.

"Mr. Hardenstine, for the safety of yourself, the public and police, we are asking you to turn yourself in to the police so that your matters before the courts can be dealt with accordingly," Bayda said.

Investigators described Hardenstine as a white man, approximately 5' 9" tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has short, brown hair and numerous tattoos, police added.