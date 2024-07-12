Cancelled ferry sailings reinstated after 'mechanical difficulty' fixed: BC Ferries

Two previously cancelled ferry sailings between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island have been reinstated after a mechanical issue was fixed, BC Ferries says.

BC Ferries issued a noticed early Friday morning saying a "mechanical difficulty with the vessel's backup power supply" led to four cancellations between West Vancouver and Nanaimo.

Then, in an update shared shortly after 10 a.m., BC Ferries said two of the four sailings – the 11:25 a.m. from Horseshoe Bay and the 1:40 p.m. from Departure Bay – were back on the day's schedule, though operating a little late.

In an emailed statement sent to CTV News Vancouver, BC Ferries explained an issue with the Queen of Oak Bay was discovered Thursday night, leading to Friday's cancellations.

"Thanks to the hard work of our engineering team, we made significant progress with the repairs and were able to reinstate the 11:25 a.m. sailing. All subsequent sailings are expected to sail as scheduled," the statement said. "This incident highlights some of the challenges associated with maintaining our aging fleet. We are committed to investing in and upgrading our vessels to ensure reliable and safe service for our passengers."

Customers who had a reservation on one of the cancelled sailings were issued a refund.

As of 12:30 p.m., the next sailing out of Horseshoe Bay with vehicle space was the 6:20 p.m. There was no sailing wait for those travelling from Departure Bay.