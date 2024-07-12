B.C. university gives pro-Palestinian protesters trespass notice, deadline to vacate

Vancouver Island University says it has issued a trespass notice to pro-Palestinian protesters, telling them to vacate their encampment on the campus in Nanaimo, B.C., by Monday.

The university says in a statement the notice was issued Thursday and if protesters aren't gone by 8 a.m. Monday the university will "take all legal steps necessary to remove them."

It says it will start legal action seeking an injunction against the camp and damages from protesters if the camp isn't dismantled by the deadline.

It says the camp that has been in place since May 1 has posed "unprecedented challenges" and the university must prioritize the safety and peace for all people on campus.

The move comes after a court in Ontario granted an injunction against a protest camp at the University of Toronto, leading to protesters leaving, which Vancouver Island University notes in its statement.

A protest camp at the University of B.C. in Vancouver was vacated by protesters voluntarily last week.

The Canadian Press sought comment from the Vancouver Island University protest organizers by email and through social media but did not immediately receive a response.

"VIU had been hopeful the encampment could be resolved through dialogue between the university and student participants," says the statement on the Vancouver Island University website.

"It has become evident that it is not realistic to continue to anticipate that the encampment can be resolved in this way."

The university says it issued a previous trespass notice on May 2.

It says activity by protesters "prevents us from maintaining the inclusivity and safety we promise to uphold, where everyone can study or work in a secure and respectful environment."

It says these actions have included occupations of university buildings and vandalism.

The camp is among a number of such protest sites at universities in Canada and the United States.

The protesters against the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza have been demanding that universities cut financial and academic ties with Israeli firms and institutions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2024.