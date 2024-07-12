RCMP catch excessive speeder after high-speed crash in Kelowna

Mounties in the Okanagan say they're continuing to focus on speed enforcement this week after a spike in the number of fatal collisions on B.C. highways.

BC Highway Patrol Kelowna said in a news release Friday that their latest effort involved an "excessive speeder" caught travelling nearly double the speed limit.

BCHP was conducting speed enforcement along Highway 97 on the William Bennett Bridge around 5 a.m. Tuesday, when they spotted a grey, 4-door hatchback travelling more than 105 kilometres per hour in a 60 zone.

Before BCHP could conduct a traffic stop, the driver lost control of the vehicle — striking both the centre and right-side medians before rolling the vehicle over onto its roof. The driver — who was the sole occupant of the vehicle — did not suffer any life-threatening injuries, Mounties said.

After further investigation, police found the driver was prohibited from driving under the Motor Vehicle Act.

"BC Highway Patrol Kelowna would like to remind motorists that speed limits reflect the safe speed a vehicle can travel in ideal conditions and are an integral part of road safety. Exceeding those speed limits reduces a driver's time to react, it requires a longer distance to slow down or stop and makes collisions more deadly. Speeding amplifies the risk of losing control and makes it challenging to negotiate curves, leading to skidding, sliding and rollovers," Insp. Chad Badry said in the release.

Mounties added that speeding is the leading cause of vehicle collision fatalities in the province.

"Our BC Highway Patrol teams across the Okanagan will continue to co-ordinate regular speed enforcement across our highways to save lives and reduce injuries," Insp. Rob Nason said in the release. "I encourage everyone to obey the posted speed limits as deaths related to high-speed collisions are entirely preventable."

According to the province, there were 19 deaths linked to motor vehicle accidents in B.C. over the past week alone.