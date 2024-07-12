Bodies of 2 people believed to be from B.C. wash ashore on Sable Island, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP say a lifeboat containing the bodies of two people believed to be from B.C. washed ashore at Sable Island National Park Reserve on Wednesday afternoon.

Friends and family are confirming online that the two sailors were Brett Clubbery, 70, and Sarah Packwood, 60.

The Salt Spring Island couple had set sail from Halifax en route to the Azores on June 11.

The two sailors were supposed to arrive on the Azores July 2, according to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax. When they didn’t arrive, a search mission began, with officials from the Azores and the U.S. Coast Guard assisting.

The couple last posted a video to their "Theros Sailing Adventure" Facebook page on June 11.

The post describes their vessel, named Theros, as a 42-foot sailboat "powered by the wind and sun."

The two appeared to be experienced sailors, with videos posted online of their adventures dating back to more than seven years ago.

The investigation is ongoing.