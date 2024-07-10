VANCOUVER
    Kamloops shooting linked to ongoing drug conflict, RCMP say

    Kamloops RCMP released this photo they say shows two suspects in a shooting that occurred on July 3, 2024. Kamloops RCMP released this photo they say shows two suspects in a shooting that occurred on July 3, 2024.
    Mounties in Kamloops have released photos of two suspects and a vehicle believed to have been involved in a shooting last week linked to an "ongoing conflict" between drug traffickers.

    On July 3 at 6:50 p.m. officers were called to Tranquille Road and found a a vehicle in the Thompson River and a man – known to police – with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Two other vehicles, believed to be related to the shooting, were also found burned.

    "This shooting happened in a public area, at a time of day when numerous innocent bystanders were present. We are hopeful that someone has information to help further this and other recent investigations believed to be part of the ongoing conflict between local drug traffickers,” said Sgt. Kevin McIntyre of the Kamloops RCMP in a news release.

    A photo that appears to show the suspects holding weapons was released Wednesday, along with descriptions of what the two men were wearing at the time. One was in a black hoodie, grey shirt, black shorts and black boots. The other was wearing a black hat, green plaid coat, black pants and white shoes, according to police.

    Police also distributed a photo of a grey Audi SQ5 that had no front licence plate.

    Anyone who recognizes the men or the vehicle or who has information about the shooting is urged to call the Kamloops detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2024-20995. 

    Kamloops RCMP released a photo of this vehicle they believe is connected to a shooting in the city on July 3, 2024.

