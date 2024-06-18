B.C. RCMP officer promoted, returned to duty while awaiting trial for shooting
An RCMP officer who is awaiting trial on three criminal charges for shooting a suspect – and was later disciplined for an alleged road rage incident – is back on active duty in B.C.’s Fraser Valley, CTV News has learned.
The RCMP confirmed Kevin Biagioni is no longer on paid leave from the Chilliwack detachment following repeated inquiries from CTV News about his status over a period of seven days.
The force also revealed Biagioni, who held the rank of constable when he was criminally charged, has been promoted to corporal.
"Sorry for the delay in response. Cpl. Biagioni is currently operational and his duty status is subject to continuous review and assessment," a spokesperson wrote in a one-line email Monday.
The RCMP would not say when he was returned to active duty, or when he was promoted.
Several members of the public contacted CTV News saying they were shocked by the possibility that Biagioni could be back in uniform and on the street.
But one former law enforcement official says the move is not a surprise at all, calling the RCMP a broken institution with a long-documented failure to hold itself or its members accountable.
"The fact that you would even allow this person to go anywhere near serving the public as a police officer is very concerning," said Kash Heed, former B.C. solicitor general and former chief of the West Vancouver Police Department.
"This is just one more example of the fact that they are not serving the community in a credible way."
On-duty shooting
Biagioni was charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent and careless use of a firearm in November of 2022, stemming from an on-duty shooting in July of 2021.
The BC Prosecution Service confirmed he has been indicted and ordered to stand trial on all counts, with dates set for January of 2025.
None of the charges have been proven in court and few details on the circumstances of the shooting have been released.
A civil lawsuit was filed by the man who was critically injured, alleging that he was standing still with his hands in the air when Biagioni opened fire without warning. He acknowledged he had something in his hand and did not drop it, but also said the weapon police said he was wielding then was a thin, metal shish-kebab skewer. The claim also says the man was in "a state of acute mental health distress."
In response, Biagioni acknowledged that the weapon was a "meat skewer" but said the suspect was "confrontational and aggressive." He denied firing his weapon without warning and said the shooting was a justified use of force due to the reasonable belief that the suspect posed an "imminent threat."
None of the claims in the civil suit have been tested in court.
Alleged road rage, impaired driving incident
CTV News began asking questions about Biagioni's status after being sent photos and video, published by the Chilliwack Progress, from a crime scene in April of this year showing him in uniform with his gun holstered.
The images came as a shock to Brianne Giasson, who says she doesn’t feel safe knowing Biagioni is on duty in the community, believing he can’t be trusted with a weapon or behind the wheel of a vehicle.
"I kind of went into a spiral, I felt my anxiety going up" she said, describing the moment she recognized Biagioni. "Right away, I started freaking out."
Giasson first encountered Biagioni on Christmas Day, 2022 while he was on leave as a result of the shooting charges.
That day, when she told CTV News she and her partner were rear-ended by an allegedly impaired driver in what she described as a road rage incident at a McDonald's drive-thru. The impact left the vehicle totalled and the couple traumatized.
That driver was Biagioni.
No criminal charges were ever recommended or approved – something Giasson says she still can’t quite believe. The experience, she said, shattered her trust in the local police force.
"I've lost complete faith in them. I definitely feel nervous every time I see a police car," she said.
"I think it's unfortunate because they are supposed to be there if I'm in trouble or in danger. I'm supposed to call them. How am I going to trust them to actually act responsibly, to take care of me or anybody else?"
'Internal disciplinary process'
The RCMP did discipline Biagioni, according to an email Giasson received from the force's Professional Responsibility Unit in B.C.
Almost no details were provided, with the spokesperson citing privacy rights.
"I am permitted to share certain summary details with you as a person affected by his actions," the message said.
"As a result of the incident that you refer to, the RCMP initiated an internal disciplinary process in relation to one or more contraventions of the RCMP Code of Conduct. Following an investigation, one or more contraventions were substantiated and Cpl. Biagioni was issued disciplinary measures."
Mounties refused to give Giasson any information about the officer's duty status, again citing privacy legislation.
The lack of transparency about the consequences of the internal investigation and Biagioni's being back on active duty have further eroded Giasson's trust in the RCMP.
"How can he hold up the law when he's breaking it himself?" she said.
"People have been emotionally, physically hurt by this man, and they are still allowing him to work and supposedly protect the people of Chilliwack. And he's allowed to actually have a weapon on him? It just seems really irresponsible and it doesn’t seem like they have the best interests of the people of Chilliwack in their mind."
'We've got to call out the RCMP on this'
Heed says the allegations against Biagioni are "disturbing" but reflect systemic, entrenched issues in the force that go beyond the case of this individual officer.
"We see this regularly occurring within the RCMP, where, in fact, individuals (who) should have no contact with the public, that are under investigation, are allowed to go back into uniform and serve in the community," he told CTV News.
When officers in other policing agencies are criminally charged in use-of-force incidents that happen on duty, Heed says those members are routinely put on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the case.
"I think that's why we've got to call out the RCMP on this," he says.
CTV News asked a spokesperson for the RCMP in Ottawa for information about how decisions about duty status for officers facing criminal charges are made but did not receive a response by deadline. This story will be updated if one is received.
The apparent reluctance of the RCMP to provide CTV News with information about Biagioni's duty status and the refusal to provide Giasson with an answer when she asked about the same issue is something that Heed says is unacceptable from a taxpayer-funded organization with a mandate to serve and protect.
"The public has a right to know, absolutely has a right to know," he said. "He is out there serving the public. The RCMP should not hide behind this veil of privacy rights."
The lack of transparency and accountability in this case, Heed says, is endemic to the RCMP where significant institutional failures have been repeatedly exposed and documented – most recently in the final report of the Nova Scotia Mass Casualty Commission.
British Columbia is the province with the highest number of RCMP officers in Canada but there were also 1,670 unfilled positions as of April of this year, according to data provided by the public safety ministry.
The overall vacancy rate at that time sat at just under 23 per cent, with officers on leave accounting for a significant percentage of those vacancies. For example, of the 583 vacancies in the provincial police service, 296 are due to members on leave.
Asked if this might play a role in the decision to reinstate officers like Biagioni, Heed said there is "no excuse" for allowing an officer facing these criminal charges to be on duty and armed.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Explosion in reliance on for-profit health-care staffing agencies in B.C.
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
McDavid leads Oilers to Game 5 win to stay alive in Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid scored four points (two goals, two assists) to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 Stanley Cup Final win over the Florida Panthers on Monday in Sunrise, Fla.
Baseball legend Willie Mays has died at 93
Willie Mays, the electrifying 'Say Hey Kid' whose singular combination of talent, drive and exuberance made him one of baseball's greatest and most beloved players, has died. He was 93.
B.C. RCMP officer promoted, returned to duty while awaiting trial for shooting
An RCMP officer who is awaiting trial on three criminal charges for shooting a suspect – and was later disciplined for an alleged road rage incident – is back on active duty in B.C.’s Fraser Valley, CTV News has learned.
Toronto police identify victims in deadly North York shooting
Police have identified two victims killed in a shooting inside an office space in Toronto's North York neighbourhood.
Trudeau shouting 'slava Ukraini' during world leader photo op viewed hundreds of thousands of times online
A video of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shouting 'slava Ukraini' — which translates to 'glory to Ukraine' — during a photo opportunity with dozens of other world leaders has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times online.
Police make arrest after video shows road rage incident in Toronto
Police say an arrest has been made in connection with the attempted stabbing of a man who confronted a suspect who was driving dangerously in Scarborough over the weekend.
Sask. Mountie convicted of killing his lover sentenced to 11 years
A former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover has been handed an 11 year sentence.
Strange monolith pops up in Nevada desert
Jutting out of the rocks in a remote mountain range near Las Vegas, the strange monolith imitates the vast desert landscape surrounding the mountain peak where it has been erected.
Pierre Poilievre kicking off summer BBQ circuit with several stops in Quebec
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is kicking off his summer tour with several stops in Quebec, CTV News has learned.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. RCMP officer promoted, returned to duty while awaiting trial for shooting
An RCMP officer who is awaiting trial on three criminal charges for shooting a suspect – and was later disciplined for an alleged road rage incident – is back on active duty in B.C.’s Fraser Valley, CTV News has learned.
-
B.C. premier bristles at suggestion flurry of announcements are taxpayer-funded campaign events
Podiums and the B.C. premier are popping up on a near daily basis – with the government holding a flurry of spending announcements, like Tuesday’s regarding a new kidney care unit in Surrey.
-
Longest running ferry route on B.C.'s coast to celebrate 100 years in operation
The route between Mill Bay and Brentwood Bay is the oldest continuous ferry service on the coast of British Columbia. It was started by two former naval officers in November of 1924, meaning the route is about to hit a major milestone.
Kelowna
-
Worker killed in accident at Kelowna construction site
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
-
B.C. weather: Sun in forecast after record-breaking low weekend temperatures
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
-
Hunter attacked after shooting bear in B.C.'s Okanagan
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.
Edmonton
-
McDavid leads Oilers to Game 5 win to stay alive in Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid scored four points (two goals, two assists) to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 Stanley Cup Final win over the Florida Panthers on Monday in Sunrise, Fla.
-
Alberta is no longer using coal to generate electricity
With the complete transition of the Genesee Generating Station southwest of Edmonton to natural gas, Alberta is done using coal to make power.
-
School boards want to 'review in detail' Alberta classroom phone ban rules before accessing impact
The Alberta government is formally banning cellphone use in classrooms, an idea that one post-secondary educator says has support from teachers, parents and research, but what can be expected in local schools will have to wait until organizations can digest the changes.
Calgary
-
'I've been stabbed': Crown calls first witnesses at murder trial of teen boy in Copperfield killing
Trial began Tuesday for one of the two teenage brothers charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of an 18 year old in the southeast community of Copperfield in September.
-
Ripple effects of water crisis: No swimming, working at pools; no rides on Heritage Park steam engine
The June 5 feeder main break and resulting water restrictions have paused operations at swimming pools across Calgary, and that has some employees on hold without pay.
-
McDavid leads Oilers to Game 5 win to stay alive in Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid scored four points (two goals, two assists) to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 Stanley Cup Final win over the Florida Panthers on Monday in Sunrise, Fla.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge Fire and EMS refresh river rescue training ahead of summer
With summer nearing, many will be finding ways to beat the heat, including taking a float down the Oldman River, and that has Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) refreshing their water skills.
-
Cougar sighting in Lethbridge under investigation
Lethbridge police are investigating reports of a cougar near a residential community on Tuesday morning.
-
More pollen on the way for southern Alberta this summer
Pharmacies in southern Alberta were as busy as ever this spring, with many people seeking allergy relief in April and May.
Winnipeg
-
Tuxedo flips orange for the first time as Carla Compton wins byelection for NDP
The constituency of Tuxedo in Winnipeg has flipped orange for the first time.
-
Proposed overhaul of Winnipeg Transit network met with pushback from Wolseley residents
A group of Wolseley residents wants the city to pump the brakes on its plan to revamp Winnipeg's transit network.
-
Violent crimes continuing to rise in Winnipeg according to latest police data
New data from the Winnipeg Police Service's 2023 statistical report shows total crimes in the city were down compared to 2022; however, violent crimes are on the rise.
Regina
-
'It was a disappointing year': Roughriders lose $1.1 M in revenue in 2023
The Saskatchewan Roughriders held their Annual General Meeting on Tuesday evening where the organization debuted their financial results from the 2023 season.
-
New app allows users to explore history of the buffalo in Sask. capital through augmented reality
"Buffalo Futurism" is an app created to share stories about the significance of the buffalo through augmented reality.
-
Sask. First Nation group marches for drug overdose awareness
They marched on foot, over 300 kilometres from Prince Albert to Regina over the last week. Members from the Muskoday First Nation made the journey to raise awareness for crystal meth and fentanyl overdoses.
Saskatoon
-
Fundraising company left in the dark over money owed by defunct Sask. private school
A fundraising company says it was left in the dark by a Saskatoon Montessori School that is facing allegations about teachers not being paid.
-
Sask. Mountie convicted of killing his lover sentenced to 11 years
A former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover has been handed an 11 year sentence.
-
Sask. Health Authority says it sent bad data showing half of Saskatoon hospital beds were empty
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it sent the wrong information to an independent agency studying hospital capacity that incorrectly showed nearly half of Saskatoon hospital beds were unoccupied.
Toronto
-
JUST IN
JUST IN TTC workers vote overwhelmingly in favour of ratifying new contract
Members of the union representing nearly 12,000 public transit workers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of ratifying their latest contract with the TTC.
-
Toronto police identify victims in deadly North York shooting
Police have identified two victims killed in a shooting inside an office space in Toronto's North York neighbourhood.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Woman critical after being found shot at Vaughan Mills parking lot
A woman in her 20s was rushed to the hospital after being found in the parking lot of Vaughan Mills Shopping Centre late Tuesday afternoon with a gunshot wound, say police.
Montreal
-
Montreal seniors to be shuttled to malls as planned power outage going ahead during heat wave
A seniors home in Montreal's West Island will have to shuttle most of its residents to nearby shopping centres to stay cool in the middle of a blistering heat wave after Hydro-Quebec refused to postpone a planned power outage in the area.
-
McGill University ending negotiations with pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University announced Tuesday it is ending negotiations with pro-Palestinian activists who have occupied the lower field of its downtown Montreal campus since late April.
-
Pierre Poilievre kicking off summer BBQ circuit with several stops in Quebec
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is kicking off his summer tour with several stops in Quebec, CTV News has learned.
Ottawa
-
CHEO back to normal after water main break disrupts water, air conditioning on hottest day of the year
A water main break right outside CHEO disrupted the children's hospital's access to drinking water and air conditioning on the hottest day of the year, forcing it to cancel elective surgeries and some clinic visits Tuesday.
-
Ottawa residents out thousands for shoddy work, unfinished driveways after company takes deposits
Residents of an Orléans neighbourhood are sounding the alarm after they say they were scammed by a paving company whose attractive prices and quick turnaround only left substandard and incomplete work, damaged driveways, and massive bills.
-
Ottawa classrooms swelter in extreme heat
Ottawa's largest school board is dealing with sweltering temperatures in some of its classrooms, but says outside of adding fans or designated cooling areas, there is not much it can do.
Atlantic
-
Heat warnings expanded across the Maritimes, first named storm for hurricane season possible by Wednesday
Environment Canada has placed the entirety of the Maritimes under heat warnings as of Tuesday afternoon.
-
N.S. man charged for allegedly driving 80 km/h over speed limit while impaired
A Lower Sackville, N.S., man is facing several charges for allegedly driving more than 80 km/h over the posted speed limit while impaired last week.
-
Baseball legend Willie Mays has died at 93
Willie Mays, the electrifying 'Say Hey Kid' whose singular combination of talent, drive and exuberance made him one of baseball's greatest and most beloved players, has died. He was 93.
London
-
Sentence handed down for 2019 hit-and-run crash
After being found guilty nine months ago, the man involved in the 2019 hit and run of Tristan Roby has been sentenced.
-
'Crying won't get you out of a ticket': OPP lay stunt driving charge
Officers recently stopped a driver on Highway 6 in South Bruce Peninsula for traveling over 160 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
-
New burger takes bite out of suicide
There’s a new burger in town, but this one does a lot more than just fill your belly.
Kitchener
-
Why Brantford, Ont. vending machine offers condoms, crackpipes and naloxone
A new device in Brantford, Ont. is providing people with low-barrier access to harm reduction supplies.
-
Occupy UW disrupts board of governors meeting, university calls it 'unacceptable'
Occupy UW, a group protesting the war in Gaza at the University of Waterloo (UW) campus, disrupted a board of governors meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
-
'It's almost like the Hunger Games': Extended Day Program registration malfunction frustrates parents
Waterloo Region District School Board (WRSB) and the Waterloo Catholic District School Board opened up registration for extended day care for school aged children on Monday but overwhelming demand caused the system, called OneList, to malfunction.
Northern Ontario
-
Last week's storm in northern Ont. being investigated for tornado activity
The owner of a northern Ontario campground continues the cleanup after a powerful storm swept through the region last Thursday prompting severe weather and tornado warnings.
-
LCBO union warns of 'dry summer' as it announces July 5 strike date
LCBO employees will be in a legal position to strike on July 5, according to its union.
-
Police investigate sudden death on northwestern Ont. First Nation
The Ontario Provincial Police crime unit is investigating a death that took place June 15 in the community of Whitesand First Nation.
N.L.
-
Babies make a racket — for good reason — at infant music classes
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.
-
Princess Anne to visit Newfoundland for 100th anniversary of National War Memorial
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
-
Feuding Labrador Indigenous groups -- one recognized, one not -- celebrate court ruling
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.