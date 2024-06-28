B.C. RCMP investigating after 16-year-old girl in serious condition from fentanyl overdose

Mounties in northern British Columbia say an as-yet-unidentified drug trafficker could face serious consequences after a 16-year-old girl overdosed on fentanyl this week and remains in hospital in serious condition.

The Prince George RCMP say the detachment's serious crimes unit is investigating the circumstances of the teen's overdose Wednesday evening.

Police were called to a home on McMaster Crescent near Gladstone Drive in the city's College Heights neighbourhood around 10 p.m. after the girl was found unconscious.

In a statement Friday, the RCMP said the teen was taken to hospital where she was found to have high levels of fentanyl in her blood.

"Though in B.C. adults are allowed to possess up to 2.5 grams of illicit substances for personal use and under certain conditions, the law is clear that this is not the case for our youth," the statement says, noting all drug trafficking remains illegal.

"When the actions of a drug trafficker result in a death, these consequences can increase substantially," the statement continued. "In this case, we also recognize the exceedingly high expectation on police from the public when a youth appears to have been targeted by a fentanyl trafficker."

Mounties remained at the home Thursday to execute a search warrant as part of their investigation.

Police say the RCMP Victim Services unit is working with those affected by the incident as the girl remains in serious condition.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the youth as they deal with these tragic circumstances," the statement concluded.