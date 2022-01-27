B.C. radiologists sound alarm over backlogs as province claims wait times are down
As the province's radiologists raise the alarm about extensive backlogs impacting patients, B.C.'s Ministry of Health is claiming that wait times for medical imaging and even surgeries are shorter than before the pandemic started.
The BC Radiological Society couldn’t provide specific data for how long waits are for medical imaging (including MRIs, CT scans, and ultrasounds) because the Ministry of Health does not make that data public. But, the society says, waits to access the scans are growing due to aging machinery and staffing shortages that have worsened during the pandemic and grown more acute during the Omicron wave.
"There's an email chain going around right now with the breast radiologists in the Lower Mainland saying, 'Can you take our patients?’ And everyone is saying, 'No, we've got our own crazy waitlist,’" said Dr. Charlotte Yong-Hing, who serves as president of the society, as well as medical director of breast imaging at the BC Cancer Agency, while treating patients herself.
“We all work as hard as we can, but there are not enough ultrasound technicians, not enough ultrasound machines, not enough breast radiologists – there just isn't enough capacity."
Dr. Simon Bicknell, who specializes in diagnostic and interventional radiology, pointed out that most surgeons won’t see patients until they have imaging in hand, and that impacts patients facing all sorts of medical challenges.
"If it's an acute inflammatory event, an abscess can develop and by the time they get to the hospital, that abscess might be bigger,” he said. “If the problem is a cancer, if you've put off getting that assessed by your primary practitioner or a specialist, that can change a stage by just sitting on it and waiting for months."
Bicknell emphasized that patients needing urgent emergency scans are getting them right away. However, while the national standard is 30 to 60 days’ wait for most scans, he said he knows many British Columbians are now waiting months.
MINISTRY OF HEALTH DISPUTES FRONTLINE PRACTITIONERS
British Columbia’s radiologists are speaking up with province-specific concerns and anecdotes in the wake of their national organization warning that patients Canada-wide need more staff and better equipment to handle a backlog that was concerning before the pandemic, but has worsened considerably since.
That’s why the insistence of B.C.’s Ministry of Health that surgical waits have remained “about the same,” while wait times for MRI exams are “lower” is confounding.
“For MRI exams, not only have health authorities and health-care workers continued to build on the progress that has been made since government launched its Surgical and Diagnostic Imaging strategy, today the wait times for MRI exam are lower than they were before COVID,” wrote a ministry spokesperson.
The spokesperson included two charts showing improvements for the vast majority of surgical waits and MRIs, presented in a format that Bicknell and Yong-Hing found unconventional and baffling. They say the charts’ presentation of wait times is not how waits are typically tracked and the percentile presentation comes without medical indicators.
Notably absent are results for CT and ultrasound scans, which make up a significant proportion of medical imaging in the province. And, the chart does not include priority levels, which the province outlines as having different targets (hours versus weeks).
SHORT- AND LONG-TERM SOLUTIONS TO IMPROVE OUTCOMES AND REDUCE ANXIETY
Waiting for medical imaging that can tell a patient if they’re a candidate for life-improving back surgery – or whether the tumour causing them discomfort is benign or not – often causes tremendous anxiety; their work and family lives are impacted, in addition to their prognosis.
"That has enormous societal implications," said Bicknell, pointing to loss productivity in addition to quality of life considerations.
“We'd love to run (scans) 24/7, but don't have the workers to do it.”
While it takes years to train technicians and physicians to do the highly technical work, investments in new technology not only increase reliability, but also efficiency. Newer machines require less effort to operate and can provide results more efficiently, often with fewer scans or images required.
In the short-term, Yong-Hing believes the Health Minister could slash wait times with improved compensation for those already on the job.
"It’s a money problem, there's not enough money. If there was money to pay the technologist to provide MR scanning time, to adequately to remunerate the people who are providing the service, I think the capacity would improve,” she said. “Even before COVID, we were overwhelmed, so COVID has just exacerbated the pre-existing situation with unacceptable wait times and outdated equipment."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Amber Alert issued after police say 2-year-old Calgary boy abducted
An Amber Alert has been issued after police say a two-year-old boy was abducted by his mother from downtown Calgary Thursday afternoon. Calgary police say Hawkin Gerald Thomas was abducted at approximately 2:30 p.m. after a supervised visitation.
MPs warned about security risks related to convoy, O'Toole plans to meet truckers
As a convoy of truckers made its way through Ontario on Thursday, hundreds of supporters gathered along roadways and overpasses in the Greater Toronto Area, with police warning of major traffic delays.
New York, Ukraine: City close to Russian border watches prospect of invasion closely
Residents of a Ukrainian city near the Russian border who have sought to distance themselves from the historical influence of their neighbour are now feeling the unease of a potential invasion.
'We have nothing now': Female taekwondo star banned from sport by Taliban
Anzorat Wali is a female Afghan taekwondo star who took up the sport to learn self defence. She swiftly began earning medals, more golds than she can remember, but her dream of competing in the Olympics died the day the Taliban arrived. 'We have nothing now. We have nothing,' she tells CTV National News' Paul Workman in Kabul.
'Embarrassment for the industry': Not all truckers support the 'freedom convoy'
As a convoy of truckers head to Ottawa to protest the federal government's cross-border vaccine mandate, some truckers are distancing themselves from the movement as it attracts support from fringe groups and generates dangerous rhetoric.
Family of four found frozen to death near Canada-U.S. border identified; RCMP investigation continues
Four people who froze to death while trying to cross the Canada-U.S. border in Manitoba have been identified. According to a release from the High Commission of India, the four people have been identified as Jagdish Baldevbhai Patel, 39, Vaishaliben Jagdishkumar Patel, 37, Vihangi Jagdishkumar Patel, 11, and Dharmik Jagdishkumar Patel, 3.
GoFundMe releasing $1 million of fundraising money to trucker convoy
GoFundMe is releasing an initial $1 million in fundraising money to the organizers of the trucker convoy protesting vaccine mandates, after the website had temporarily frozen the funds earlier this week.
Jann Arden says pandemic has given her 'time to be reflective'
Canadian musician Jann Arden said writing her newest album in the middle of the pandemic gave her 'a lot of time to be reflective.' The writing process for 'Descendant,' Arden's 15th studio album out Friday, began in the spring of 2020, in the early days of the global outbreak of COVID-19.
Study confirms longstanding suspicion: domesticated cats have smaller brains than their wild ancestors
According to a new study, domesticated cats have smaller brains than their wild cat ancestors, confirming older studies and opening up new insights into how domestication affects animals.
Vancouver Island
-
Caught on cam: Deer rescued from frozen Nanaimo, B.C. lake
A deer that had fallen through the ice-covered Westwood Lake in Nanaimo, B.C. was rescued by firefighters on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Island Health confirms 1 more COVID-19 death, more than 100 hospitalized
B.C. health officials say 13 new COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed across the province Thursday, including one in Island Health. The update brings B.C.'s pandemic death toll to 2,588, including 168 deaths in Island Health.
-
'People want to save money': Popularity of consignment and thrift stores growing as cost of living climbs
If you find your dollar isn't going as far as it once did, you are not alone. That means more people are turning to consignment and thrift stores to save a buck.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 14 deaths, ICU admissions drop
Alberta reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as hospitalizations continue to put pressure on the health-care system.
-
Amber Alert issued after police say 2-year-old Calgary boy abducted
An Amber Alert has been issued after police say a two-year-old boy was abducted by his mother from downtown Calgary Thursday afternoon. Calgary police say Hawkin Gerald Thomas was abducted at approximately 2:30 p.m. after a supervised visitation.
-
Alberta nurses ratify contract that includes 4.25 per cent wage increase over 4 years
Alberta's nurses have overwhelmingly ratified a new collective bargaining agreement.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier 'confident' COVID-19 measures could be relaxed by end of March
Premier Jason Kenney says he wants to eliminate Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine passport program as soon as it's safe to do so.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 14 deaths, ICU admissions drop
Alberta reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as hospitalizations continue to put pressure on the health-care system.
-
Amber Alert issued after police say 2-year-old Calgary boy abducted
An Amber Alert has been issued after police say a two-year-old boy was abducted by his mother from downtown Calgary Thursday afternoon. Calgary police say Hawkin Gerald Thomas was abducted at approximately 2:30 p.m. after a supervised visitation.
Toronto
-
Ontario's top doctor says it's time to learn to live with COVID-19
Ontario's top doctor says it’s time to 'learn to live with COVID-19' as he anticipates the province is in for a much better spring.
-
Expanding the health-care safety net: Innovative resources for hospitals and their staff
Although the scale of COVID-19 and its impact on the Canadian health-care system has been unprecedented, there are lessons to be learned from previous viruses, some of which are being used right here in Ontario.
-
Boards take non-standard approach to Ontario's standardized high school math test
There's nothing standard about Ontario's provincewide high school math test this year.
Montreal
-
Quebec truckers joining 'Freedom Convoy' as it rolls to Parliament Hill
As Canadian truckers and their supporters make their way from western Canada to Ottawa this weekend, Quebec truckers are expected to gather at several border crossings, including Lacolle, Stanstead and St-Theophile, hoping to support the cause.
-
Quebec public health officials expect 'modest' drop in hospitalizations, measures to be relaxed weekly
The number of patients in Quebec hospitals is expected to dip over the next few weeks based on projections, but public health officials warn sanitary measures need to be lifted cautiously and gradually.
-
Mexico party plane organizer threatens legal action over airlines refusing return flights
The man who organized a 'party plane' of Quebec influencers on an ill-fated New Year's trip to Mexico says he's now planning to sue Sunwing, the airline that flew them down on a charter flight before cancelling their return trip.
Winnipeg
-
Making long-term care homes more 'home-like' among new national recommendations in wake of COVID-19
New national guidelines aimed at improving the quality of life and care for people in nursing homes are now available for public review and feedback.
-
Family of four found frozen to death near Canada-U.S. border identified; RCMP investigation continues
Four people who froze to death while trying to cross the Canada-U.S. border in Manitoba have been identified. According to a release from the High Commission of India, the four people have been identified as Jagdish Baldevbhai Patel, 39, Vaishaliben Jagdishkumar Patel, 37, Vihangi Jagdishkumar Patel, 11, and Dharmik Jagdishkumar Patel, 3.
-
Winnipeg to repeal licensing requirements with escort agencies, body rub parlours
The City of Winnipeg is officially cutting ties with body rub parlours and escort agencies.
Saskatoon
-
'I will never know': Sask. ends COVID-19 case reporting in schools
As of Friday, Saskatchewan parents and caregivers are no longer required to tell schools if their child has COVID-19 - a decision that isn't sitting well with two Saskatoon parents.
-
Sask. top doc predicts life in the 'Omicron era'
Saskatchewan Medical Health Officer Saqib Shahab compared living with the Omicron COVID-19 variant to the annual flu season.
-
Sask. reducing COVID-19 self-isolation period for unvaccinated residents
The province is lowering the self-isolation period to five days for unvaccinated residents, effective Friday. Unvaccinated residents were previously required to self-isolate for 10 days.
Regina
-
Sask. reducing COVID-19 self-isolation period for unvaccinated residents
The province is lowering the self-isolation period to five days for unvaccinated residents, effective Friday. Unvaccinated residents were previously required to self-isolate for 10 days.
-
'I would never do that': Former doctor responds to sexual assault allegations from fifth and final complainant
Sylvester Ukabam, a former doctor accused of sexually assaulting five patients, responded to allegations from the fifth and final complainant from the witness stand on Thursday morning.
-
Sask. adds 1,273 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths
Saskatchewan reported another 1,273 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with two more deaths.
Atlantic
-
Kalin's Call: Special weather statements remain in effect for all three Maritime provinces
A low-pressure system east of Florida will merge with a cold front to develop into a powerful winter storm that will move northward, just off the eastern U.S. seaboard, before crossing Nova Scotia into the Gulf of St. Lawrence by Sunday.
-
Halifax police arrest 12-year-old boy in connection with robbery at Dartmouth variety store
Halifax Regional Police has arrested a 12-year-old boy from Dartmouth, N.S. following a robbery at a variety store.
-
Hundreds of Maritimers gather along highways Thursday in support of the 'freedom convoy'
Hundreds of Maritimers lined highways, packed parking lots and showed their support on Thursday for the rally of truckers headed to Ottawa, protesting Canada-wide COVID-19 mandates.
London
-
'We are going all the way, whatever it takes': 'Freedom Convoy' makes its way through London, Ont.
Supporters showed up in droves, converging on highway overpasses and along roadways waving flags and signs, backing the 'Freedom Convoy' as it made its way through London, Ont. Thursday.
-
Struggle on the streets: Brian's story of survival
On an empty lot in a retail section of west London, Ont. lives a man trying to escape homelessness. His name is Brian McManus.
-
COVID-19 cases at LHSC match record high, again
The London Health Sciences Centre is reporting it has 166 inpatients with COVID-19, hitting the same record high at the hospital for the third time this month.
Northern Ontario
-
Meals on Wheels Sudbury receives $5K from local legion
Various legion branches of the Royal Canadian Legion are distributing funds from the 2021 Poppy Campaign.
-
Sault advocacy group opens support centre
Addictions and Mental Health Advocates have opened a new community hub on Gore Street, with the hope of filling the void left by the shutdown of the neighbourhood resource centre.
-
New Liskeard's ‘COVID Busters’ create music video with Ghostbusters theme to promote school safety
If you see a ghost, who are you gonna' call? Ghostbusters. But if someone catches COVID-19, you can call the ‘COVID Busters.’
Kitchener
-
'Couldn't believe what I was seeing': WRPS officer first to respond to A Better Tent City fire
Two housing units at A Better Tent City in Kitchener were damaged Thursday in a fire.
-
Ontarians will be allowed to eat at sporting events on Monday, will not need to provide contact information
Ontario has released more details about what individuals should expect when the province moves to the first step of the latest reopening plan.
-
Mayors say some residents concerned after WRPS Rural North Division closes
In November 2021, the Waterloo Regional Police Service decided to close its Rural North Division in Elmira and instead deploy officers from the North Division in Waterloo, about 13 kilometres away.