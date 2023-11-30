B.C. prosecutors consider charges against Victoria police officer after fatal shooting

British Columbia's police watchdog is asking the B.C. Prosecution Service to consider charges against a Victoria police officer who shot and killed a man two years ago.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said Thursday it has completed its investigation into the September 2021 shooting, and it's now up to prosecutors to decide whether or not to charge the officer.

The IIO has not said precisely what charges the officer could face, but said the agency has reviewed all available evidence and has found "reasonable grounds exist" to show the officer may have acted criminally "in relation to the use of a firearm."

The Victoria police officer was assisting Saanich police on a call for a potentially armed man in crisis around 10 a.m. on Sept. 12, 2021.

Police tried negotiating with the man and deployed less-lethal weapons to no avail.

At around 11 a.m., the Victoria officer shot the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple Victoria police officers had joined Saanich police at the scene in the 3100 block of Douglas Street due to its close proximity to Victoria. No police officers were injured during the altercation.

Victoria police Chief Const. Del Manak later told reporters he had "every confidence that our officers acted appropriately under the circumstances, based on their training and their experience."

Manak also offered his condolences to the family and friends of the man who was killed. "My thoughts, and those of our officers and staff, are with them today," he said.

The IIO says it will not be making further statements about the case, but added that the B.C. Prosecution Service must determine that charges are in the public interest and carry a "substantial likelihood of conviction" before they can be approved.