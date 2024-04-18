B.C. premier to make announcement on short-term rental rules

VANCOUVER
    B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during an announcement in Delta, B.C., on Monday, March 18, 2024.
    The B.C. government will be making an announcement Thursday about incoming short-term rental rules.

    Premier David Eby and Ravi Kahlon are expected to provide more details about the rules that come into effect May 1.

    The B.C. NDP government's Short-Term Accommodations Act includes a principal residence requirement for short-term rentals, meaning people will only be able to rent out the home where they live for the majority of the year.

    Renting out one secondary suite within a principal residence will also be allowed.

    When the legislation was announced, officials estimated there were 28,000 short-term rentals operating across the province, including a significant number run by for-profit operators. 

    Under the province's regulations, the penalty for illegal operators will increase from $1,000 per infraction, per day, to $3,000.

    In addition, regional districts – which currently do not have the authority to license or regulate businesses – will be allowed to license and regulate short-term rentals. 

