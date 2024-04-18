B.C. premier to make announcement on short-term rental rules

The B.C. government will be making an announcement Thursday about incoming short-term rental rules.

Premier David Eby and Ravi Kahlon are expected to provide more details about the rules that come into effect May 1.

The B.C. NDP government's Short-Term Accommodations Act includes a principal residence requirement for short-term rentals, meaning people will only be able to rent out the home where they live for the majority of the year.

Renting out one secondary suite within a principal residence will also be allowed.

When the legislation was announced, officials estimated there were 28,000 short-term rentals operating across the province, including a significant number run by for-profit operators.

Under the province's regulations, the penalty for illegal operators will increase from $1,000 per infraction, per day, to $3,000.

In addition, regional districts – which currently do not have the authority to license or regulate businesses – will be allowed to license and regulate short-term rentals.