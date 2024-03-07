B.C. premier, Opposition react to allegations of antsemitism within NDP caucus

Premier David Eby had to face the music Thursday, a day after bombshell allegations from former finance minister – and Jewish MLA – Selina Robinson .

“It’s a humbling moment to know that I didn’t create the space for her to be able to bring that forward, and I'll have to reflect on that,” said Eby during a rare scrum with reporters in the hallway if the BC Legislature.

Robinson, who announced Wednesday she was leaving the NDP to sit as an Independent, scorched her former colleagues in a four-and-a-half page letter. In it, she alleges numerous instances of antisemitism, and double standards by Eby, who she says forced her to resign from cabinet last month over her comments that modern Israel was founded on a "crappy piece of land."

“A double standard that I know has deeply hurt the Jewish community, deeply offended the Jewish community -- and has hurt me deeply as well,” said Robinson on Wednesday after she had resigned from the NDP.

Eby told reporters her has to now reflect on what he could have done to create a safer space for Robinson to approach him with her concerns.

“Even though I disagree with Selina’s characterization of a number of my colleagues in this letter who fight everyday to fight racism and discrimination – I have to accept as a leader, that as a Jewish woman with her experiences in our caucus— she didn't feel safe.”

The controversy, likely the biggest yet to hit Eby’s government, dominated question period Thursday.

“When we looked at what Selina Robinson had to say that we called for David Eby’s resignation,” John Rustad, BC Conservative leader told a press conference Thursday morning.

BC United leader, Kevin Flacon, is calling for Eby to order a full investigation into the allegations of antisemitism – similar to the formal investigation ordered by the BC NDP into allegations of racism in B.C.’s healthcare system.

“These very serious accusations of systemic antisemitism within this NDP government…Will he do the right thing -- and call a full independent investigation?" Falcon asked.

On Thursday afternoon NDP Environment Minister George Heyman, himself a Jewish member of caucus, called a press conference denying antisemitism exists in his party.

“My experience is that our our caucus and our cabinet is deeply committed to fighting antisemitism, to opposing hatred,” said Heyman

But Robinson's claims have the full support of the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver -- who are also calling for an investigation of antisemitism throughout the whole government.

“We believe this rot goes into the civil service core within the government,” said CEO Ezra Shanken. "Now is the time for a reckoning within government when it comes to antisemitism.”

Eby is meeting Friday with Jewish leaders, a meeting he says was planned some time ago, but which has now has taken on major importance.