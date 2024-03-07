B.C. premier, Opposition react to allegations of antsemitism within NDP caucus
Premier David Eby had to face the music Thursday, a day after bombshell allegations from former finance minister – and Jewish MLA – Selina Robinson .
“It’s a humbling moment to know that I didn’t create the space for her to be able to bring that forward, and I'll have to reflect on that,” said Eby during a rare scrum with reporters in the hallway if the BC Legislature.
Robinson, who announced Wednesday she was leaving the NDP to sit as an Independent, scorched her former colleagues in a four-and-a-half page letter. In it, she alleges numerous instances of antisemitism, and double standards by Eby, who she says forced her to resign from cabinet last month over her comments that modern Israel was founded on a "crappy piece of land."
“A double standard that I know has deeply hurt the Jewish community, deeply offended the Jewish community -- and has hurt me deeply as well,” said Robinson on Wednesday after she had resigned from the NDP.
Eby told reporters her has to now reflect on what he could have done to create a safer space for Robinson to approach him with her concerns.
“Even though I disagree with Selina’s characterization of a number of my colleagues in this letter who fight everyday to fight racism and discrimination – I have to accept as a leader, that as a Jewish woman with her experiences in our caucus— she didn't feel safe.”
The controversy, likely the biggest yet to hit Eby’s government, dominated question period Thursday.
“When we looked at what Selina Robinson had to say that we called for David Eby’s resignation,” John Rustad, BC Conservative leader told a press conference Thursday morning.
BC United leader, Kevin Flacon, is calling for Eby to order a full investigation into the allegations of antisemitism – similar to the formal investigation ordered by the BC NDP into allegations of racism in B.C.’s healthcare system.
“These very serious accusations of systemic antisemitism within this NDP government…Will he do the right thing -- and call a full independent investigation?" Falcon asked.
On Thursday afternoon NDP Environment Minister George Heyman, himself a Jewish member of caucus, called a press conference denying antisemitism exists in his party.
“My experience is that our our caucus and our cabinet is deeply committed to fighting antisemitism, to opposing hatred,” said Heyman
But Robinson's claims have the full support of the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver -- who are also calling for an investigation of antisemitism throughout the whole government.
“We believe this rot goes into the civil service core within the government,” said CEO Ezra Shanken. "Now is the time for a reckoning within government when it comes to antisemitism.”
Eby is meeting Friday with Jewish leaders, a meeting he says was planned some time ago, but which has now has taken on major importance.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
19-year-old charged in killing of 6 people, including 4 children in Barrhaven homicides, Ottawa police say
A mother, her four children, the youngest just two-and-a-half months old, and a family acquaintance have been killed in a "mass killing" at a home in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ottawa police say.
Biden using State of the Union to contrast with Trump, sell voters on a second term
Urging voters to reject 'resentment, revenge and retribution,' U.S. President Joe Biden used his State of the Union address Thursday to make his case for a second term to a dispirited electorate and to warn that GOP front-runner Donald Trump would be a dangerous alternative.
Skier dies after falling into tree well at B.C. resort
A 76-year-old man is dead after falling into a tree well while skiing at Red Mountain Resort in British Columbia's southern Interior.
Police ask residents of Latchford Township, Ont., to shelter in place due to 'armed and dangerous' suspect
Residents in Latchford Township, north of North Bay, Ont., are being asked to shelter in a safe place Thursday evening as Ontario Provincial Police conduct an investigation involving a suspect in the area that is believed to be "armed and dangerous."
Tim Hortons customers frustrated with defective cups
Twenty Tim Hortons customers across Ontario have come forward with photos and stories of defective cups that collapse or split a short time after the coffee sits and saturates the cup.
Former Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch, 92, gets engaged
Rupert Murdoch, 92, is engaged, the New York Times reported on Thursday.
Single dose of LSD provides immediate and lasting relief from anxiety, study says
A clinical trial’s encouraging results won U.S. Food and Drug Administration breakthrough therapy status for an LSD formulation to treat generalized anxiety disorder, Mind Medicine Inc. announced Thursday.
TREND LINE Majority of Canadians not even considering voting for the Liberals: Nanos
Fewer Canadians than at almost any point since the party was elected with Justin Trudeau as leader are considering voting for the federal Liberals, according to the latest tracking by Nanos Research.
Steve Lawrence, singer, entertainer and half of popular stage duo Steve & Eydie, dies at 88
Steve Lawrence, a singer and top stage act who as a solo performer and in tandem with his wife Eydie Gorme kept Tin Pan Alley alive during the rock era, died Thursday. He was 88.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.