B.C. port strike: Federal labour minister launches review to uncover 'structural issues'
Federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan is launching an examination of the recently resolved British Columbia port dispute to see if “structural issues” in negotiations led to a 13-day work stoppage last month.
In a written statement released Wednesday through social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, O'Regan said officials will immediately begin by reviewing reports on previous, similar disputes.
O'Regan said the goal is to create “a harmonious working environment” between unions and employers in future collective bargaining, in order to prevent future stoppages similar to the port strike from happening.
“Another dispute and disruption on that scale is still possible, and that's not good enough,” O'Regan said in the statement. “The workers and businesses that depend on our ports deserve long-term solutions. They deserve answers.”
The port labour dispute between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada representing about 7,400 workers and the BC Maritime Employers Association came to an end last Friday, when the union announced its members voted almost 75 per cent in favour of ratifying a new deal.
But the unrest had been tumultuous.
Workers went on strike from July 1 to July 13, freezing the movement of billions of dollars worth of cargo at some of the country's busiest ports.
A tentative deal halted that strike action, but when the union caucus said it wanted to reject the contract, there was a brief return to pickets on July 18.
The Canada Industrial Relations Board ruled that move illegal without notice, forcing employees back to work the next day.
A full union membership vote rejected the tentative agreement on July 28, and O'Regan directed the industrial relations board to consider imposing a deal or binding arbitration on the two sides.
The union and employers announced they had reached a new deal with the help of the board on July 30, and it was ratified by last week's union vote.
In a written statement, BCMEA president and CEO Mike Leonard indicated employers may be interested in taking part in O'Regan's efforts to improve “port labour relations structure,” saying the association welcomed the government review as an “opportunity to modernize” the process.
Groups such as the Canadian Federation of Independent Business and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce have called for “new tools” to settle labour disputes in critical supply-chain sectors, with the federation asking for the designation of ports as essential services.
Labour experts, however, said the federal government may have limited options to prevent similar strikes from happening when talks hit an impasse, as was the case with the B.C. port dispute.
University of Manitoba associate professor of Labour Studies David Camfield said workers' right to strike in Canada is already “very narrowly circumscribed,” with only unionized workers eligible to take job action at a specific time after a collective agreement has expired.
Camfield said a push by the government to further limit strike action during collective negotiations - an act protected by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms - may end up triggering legal challenges and getting bogged down in courts.
“I can understand why there are business groups putting pressure on the federal government to further restrict it, particularly for some kinds of workers,” Camfield said. “But this is already a pretty restricted right.”
Camfield said the number of strikes in Canada has not grown as fast as those in other countries such as the United States, and pales in comparison to the frequency of job action between the 1960s and the 1980s.
“The relative impact of strikes on the economy is actually really low compared to what it once was,” he said. “But the tolerance level for inconvenience and disruption also has dropped, and so when workers like these port workers exercised their legal right, some people act like the sky is falling.”
University of British Columbia professor emeritus Mark Thompson said a post-mortem of the port strike by someone not involved in the negotiations would likely show that “all of the parties were rather inept” in causing the work stoppage, and structural changes to labour relations are not warranted.
“Longshoring strikes cause economic damage, which is usually made up rather quickly,” he said. “Stories of economic losses are greatly exaggerated â€¦ more skilled negotiators on both sides, plus the mediator, might well have ended this strike more quickly without direct intervention by the government.”
Thompson said the strike may have been avoided if the employers addressed the union's non-wage concerns such as contracting out and job protection earlier in the negotiations.
Terms of the deal ratified by both the union and the BC Maritime Employers Association released by the CIRB this week included a commitment by employers to train workers to perform maintenance on new equipment.
Contracting out maintenance work to third parties had been one of the most contentious issues during the dispute.
The four-year agreement also contains several terms about workers' compensation, including boosts to hourly wages to a base rate of $57.51 by 2026.
There are also increases in the “Modernization and Mechanization retirement lump sum,” bringing that payout to $96,250 in 2026 for eligible retirees, over and above normal pension entitlements.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2023
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
Robbie Robertson, The Band's lead guitarist and songwriter who in such classics as 'The Weight,' 'Up on Cripple Creek' and 'The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down' mined and helped reshape American music, has died at 80.
Disney to hike streaming prices and crack down on password sharing amid pressure on earnings
Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger vowed to make its streaming services profitable via a planned October price hike on its ad-free Disney+ and Hulu plans and a crackdown on password sharing expected to extend through next year.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Young social media star Lil Tay has died, says post shared on official account
A young Canadian social media star who gained millions of followers under the name Lil Tay has died, according to a post on her official account.
WATCH | Hawaii wildfire: Maui homes engulfed by flames as people flee
Wind-fuelled wildfires have forced an extensive evacuation in west Maui, Hawaii, with flames seen engulfing structures.
Canada detects suspected China-backed 'information operation' targeting Conservative MP
A Canadian foreign interference monitoring system has detected an "information operation" targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong, Global Affairs Canada revealed Wednesday.
B.C. port strike: Federal labour minister launches review to uncover 'structural issues'
Federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan is launching an examination of the recently resolved British Columbia port dispute to see if “structural issues” in negotiations led to a 13-day work stoppage.
Arrests of 'active abusers' ongoing in Canada, U.S. after 311 victims of child sexual exploitation identified
A coalition of international law enforcement organizations, including agencies in Canada, joined forces to identify more than 300 victims of child sexual exploitation on the dark web.
WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'
The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a 'variant of interest' but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.
Vancouver Island
-
Highway 4 on Vancouver Island closed as rain increases risk of falling debris
Rainfall forced the complete closure of Vancouver Island's only highway to the western communities of Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet on Wednesday. The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says Highway 4 was shut down at Cameron Lake because rain increased the risk of debris falling onto the roadway after a recent wildfire in the area.
-
Suspect at large after security guard stabbed in Langford
Mounties are searching for a suspect after a security guard was stabbed in Langford on Monday.
-
WestJet flight cancelled after 'making contact' with military aircraft on Vancouver Island
A WestJet flight from Vancouver Island to Alberta was cancelled Wednesday after the plane struck a military aircraft.
Calgary
-
Woman dead after being struck by CTrain
A section of downtown Calgary was shut down for several hours on Wednesday following a fatal incident involving the CTrain.
-
Candy-like bears found in Lethbridge park were fentanyl, police confirm
Lethbridge police say a number of suspicious candy-like items found in a public park last month were in fact fentanyl, as suspected.
-
7 people arrested in connection with 2022 drug bust
Seven people face charges in connection with a multi-million-dollar bust that targeted a variety of offences in Calgary including drug trafficking and money laundering.
Edmonton
-
Weekend storage unit fire in west Edmonton deemed arson by investigators
A weekend fire at a west-end storage facility was deliberately set, Edmonton fire investigators said Wednesday.
-
Fiery truck death a homicide: Edmonton police
The death of a man who was found in a burning pickup truck last week has been deemed a homicide, police say.
-
Tickets for the 2023 Edmonton Fringe Festival now on sale
A preview of the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival was held Wednesday to give festival goers a sneak peek of what they can look forward to in the coming weeks.
Toronto
-
Ontario Greenbelt plans were 'biased' towards select developers: AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
-
The Ontario Greenbelt decision: Who knew what and when?
Here is a breakdown of when the Greenbelt decisions were made and who was involved.
-
Southern Ontario gas prices expected to jump overnight, hit 9-month high soon
Gas prices in the Greater Toronto Area and much of southern Ontario are expected to see a significant jump overnight, and could reach a nine-month high soon, according to one industry analyst.
Montreal
-
$6.4 billion extension project for Montreal's blue Metro line gets underway
After decades of talks, the first steps to building the Metro's blue line extension in Montreal are moving forward. Five stations are expected to be up and running by 2029 at a cost of $6.4 billion.
-
Religious group sues Quebec government for blocking event over abortion concerns
A Christian group announced Wednesday it is suing the Quebec government after the tourism minister cancelled a religious gathering last June at a publicly owned convention centre because she assumed the event would promote anti-abortion views.
-
'It's part of my body': Montreal man issues plea for help after wheelchair extension was stolen
A Montreal man has issued a plea for help on social media after his wheelchair extension was recently stolen. The file is in the hands of the police, but while he waits, Umar Shezad can't live his life.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba NDP promises to search landfill for First Nations women if elected
The leader of Manitoba's Opposition NDP is promising to move forward on a search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two First Nations women if the party forms government after the provincial election in the fall.
-
Kinew lays out fiscal plans for an NDP government, focus is on balancing the budget
A balanced budget during their first term of government. That is what Wab Kinew promised Wednesday if the Manitoba NDP forms government in the next provincial election.
-
'An abundance of prosperity': Manitoba Indigenous communities announce infrastructure plans for northern Manitoba
Members of several Indigenous communities in Manitoba have announced a partnership to develop significant infrastructure projects in the north.
Saskatoon
-
City of Saskatoon to borrow $3.5M for new garbage bins
The city is set to borrow more than $3 million to pay for new black garbage bins.
-
Sask. RCMP searching for suspect wanted for attempted murder
Saskatchewan RCMP are asking the public to help find a 31-year-old man wanted on attempted murder charges.
-
Recent drownings prompt Saskatoon emergency crews to advise caution on river
A recent drowning in the South Saskatchewan River is prompting caution from emergency crews.
Regina
-
Church leaders apologize to Indigenous youth, elders for residential schools
Saskatchewan church leaders have apologized to Indigenous youth and elders for the intergenerational trauma caused by residential schools.
-
'I wish them all the best, except this week': Riders prepare to take on former QB and coach
The Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-4) will head to Montreal this week to face the Alouettes (4-3), now home to the Riders’ former quarterback, Cody Fajardo, and former offensive coordinator, Jason Maas.
-
Regina's College Avenue Campus frog celebrated following 1 year of restoration work
Following one year of restoration work, Regina’s College Avenue Campus frog was brought back to its former glory.
Atlantic
-
Halifax death ruled a homicide, victim identified
The death of a man who police found unresponsive on the Halifax waterfront Sunday night has been ruled a homicide.
-
Nova Scotia government still unsure of widespread impact from spring cyberattack
The province of Nova Scotia is still unsure of how widespread the MOVEit security breach is, nearly two-and-a-half months after first becoming aware of the issue.
-
Man arrested following shooting incident in Cloverdale, N.B.: RCMP
Police in New Brunswick say a 24-year-old man from Coldstream, N.B., has been arrested following a shooting incident and an Alert Ready in Cloverdale, N.B.
London
-
Date set for green bin launch, but diapers and pet waste not permitted in household organic waste
Sweeping changes are coming to how London households dispose of their trash.
-
Serious crash closes rural road in Middlesex
OPP have closed Highway 7 (Elginfield Road) at Denfield Road after a two-vehicle crash between a passenger vehicle and a cement truck.
-
Southern Ontario gas prices expected to jump overnight, hit 9-month high soon
Gas prices in the Greater Toronto Area and much of southern Ontario are expected to see a significant jump overnight, and could reach a nine-month high soon, according to one industry analyst.
Northern Ontario
-
Homicide investigation launch after 2 found dead in a Kirkland Lake home
Ontario Provincial Police have launched a homicide investigation after two people were found dead inside a Kirkland Lake residence on Tuesday evening.
-
Panoramic announces major redevelopment of former hospital in Sudbury
Panoramic Properties announced plans Tuesday for a major redevelopment of the former St. Joseph’s Hospital on Paris Street in Sudbury.
-
Staffing crisis means emergency rooms in northern Ont. face closure, Ontario doctors warn
The Ontario College of Family Physicians and the OMA Section on General & Family Practice say emergency departments in northern Ontario are struggling to remain open because of staffing shortages.
Kitchener
-
Neighbours worry about future of Kitchener heritage site
A year after it was deemed unsafe and fenced off, people who live near the Doon Mill in Kitchener say they’re worried the city is neglecting the heritage site.
-
Adam Sandler flick partly shot in Elora begins streaming this month
An Adam Sandler film that shot partly in the Elora Gorge Conservation Area is set to begin streaming on Netflix later this month.
-
Southern Ontario gas prices expected to jump overnight, hit 9-month high soon
Gas prices in the Greater Toronto Area and much of southern Ontario are expected to see a significant jump overnight, and could reach a nine-month high soon, according to one industry analyst.