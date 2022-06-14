B.C. park completely closed after 'habituated bear' accessed vehicles, tried to walk through open trailer

A large Lower Mainland park will be closed for multiple days as officials work to trap a bear that has become habituated to the point of being a potential risk to the public, B.C. Parks says.

In a notice posted Monday, B.C. Parks said the 62,500-hectare Golden Ears Park will be fully closed Tuesday, Wednesday and most of Thursday as conservation officers look for "a problematic black bear."

"The bear has been getting into attractants within the campground, as well as accessing numerous vehicles in the area to gain garbage and food," the notice from B.C. Parks said.

"In one incident, the bear attempted to walk through an open trailer door while people were inside."

One campground in the park was closed last week so conservation officers could place a trap. B.C. Parks and conservation officers said the park is closed so resources can be devoted to trapping the bear "out of a concern for public safety."

It's expected the park will reopen at 4 p.m. Thursday.

"B.C. Parks and conservation officers cannot stress enough the importance of securing attractants. It is the single best way to keep the public, and bears, safe," the statement about the closure said.

In the first four months of the year, 39 black bears were killed by conservation officers in the province and officers responded to just under 200 calls about the animals.

In 2021, 504 black bears were killed by conservation officers and 20 were translocated, provincial data shows. Calls about bears to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service typically increase in the spring and summer months.

Officials and advocates have repeatedly warned of the dangers of bears becoming food conditioned, including the risk of animals being killed by conservation officers.

"The bottom line is the best way to protect animals from being killed because they’re habituated to human food is to control their attractants," Minister of Environment George Heyman told reporters last month.

"When animals are habituated to human sources of food, whether it is as an adult or a cub, then there is a risk to human communities."