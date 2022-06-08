These B.C. parks will require day passes to access the trails this summer
Hiking enthusiasts wanting to visit some of B.C.'s most popular parks this summer will once again need to book a free day-use pass to access the trails.
For the third year in a row, the province is bringing back its park-pass system. The program was first introduced as a pilot in 2020 to reduce the number of people visiting some parks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Some of our most popular parks continue to experience more visitors than ever who are connecting with nature and enjoying the health benefits from outdoor recreation," said George Heyman, minister of environment and climate change strategy, in a news release Tuesday.
"Overuse has become a growing challenge in these three parks. We need to ensure that, above all, we are protecting what makes these parks special through sustainable recreation."
While the program is back in place starting June 17, it comes with some changes.
To start, just three parks are on the list this year, down from seven during the program's pilot and less than last year's list of five.
This year, those visiting Golden Ears Park, Joffre Lakes Park and three trailheads at Garibaldi Park will need to book a vehicle or individual pass. But new for 2022, they'll be able to book that pass two days before their planned visit. When the program first launched in 2020, passes had to be booked the morning of the visit.
The trails at Garibaldi Park include Diamond Head, Rubble Creek and Cheakamus access points.
"We are pleased to see ongoing improvements to the day-use pass program and welcome solutions that aim to manage increased visitation in a way that respects and protects nature in some of B.C.’s most beautiful places," said Sandra Riches, executive director of BC AdventureSmart, in a news release.
"Before heading outdoors, we encourage everyone to be prepared and follow our BC AdventureSmart 3Ts: trip planning, training and taking essentials."
Last year, the province said park rangers noticed there was less littering and no human-wildlife conflicts in Garibaldi Park under the day-pass program's pilot for the first time "in several years."
Park visitors can reserve their pass online. At some parks, morning and afternoon passes will be used. The morning pass allows for arrival before 1 p.m., while the afternoon is for arrival after 1 p.m. Departure times aren't restricted and day-use passes aren't required for overnight campers, but a camping reservation is.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa names special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools
The federal government has named Kimberly Murray, the former executive director of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, as special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools.
Vehicle stolen with 5-month-old inside, Strathmore, Alta., RCMP make arrest
A five-month-old child is back safe with their parents and a 27-year-old Calgary man is facing charges after a car was stolen from Strathmore, Alta., with the infant inside.
1 dead, 9 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Berlin
A man drove a car into pedestrians in a popular Berlin shopping district on Wednesday, killing one person and seriously injuring nine others, rescue services said.
COVID-19 antibody treatments aren't as effective on variants. Here's why
A new study has found that COVID-19 antibody treatments aren't as effective for new variants due to the evolving mutations of the differing virus strains.
Biden, Trudeau charting different paths at Summit of the Americas
U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are charting markedly different paths today at the Summit of the Americas. Before his leader-level meetings get underway, Biden is sitting down to tape an appearance with talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel. Trudeau, who arrived in Los Angeles late Tuesday, is getting down to work on environmental priorities with Barbados counterpart Mia Mottley.
Researchers discover microplastics in fresh Antarctic snow
New Zealand researchers confirmed the presence of microplastics in fresh Antarctic snow, marking a discovery that is elevating already existing environmental concerns.
More than 1,000 monkeypox cases reported to WHO
There have been more than 1,000 monkeypox cases reported to the World Health Organization in the current outbreak outside the countries in Africa where it more commonly spreads.
'Super visa' allows some people to stay in Canada for up to 7 years, here's who is eligible to apply
Parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens and permanent residents can now stay in the country for up so seven years with a 'super visa.'
Moderna says updated COVID shot boosts Omicron protection
Moderna's experimental COVID-19 vaccine that combines its original shot with protection against the omicron variant appears to work, the company announced Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Hours-long police standoff in Victoria ends with man in custody
A man is in hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and a mental health assessment following an hours-long standoff with police in Victoria.
-
NEW
NEW | 'We feel very protective of them,' say neighbours of massive ant colony in Metchosin, B.C.
It's a landmark that people living in one Metchosin, B.C., neighbourhood say has been around for at least 30 to 40 years: a huge colony of ants on the side of Happy Valley Road.
-
Dr. Bonnie Henry faces backlash after Victoria e-bike lottery win
The Victoria Hospitals Foundation says it has taken down a social media post that identified provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as one of the foundation's recent lottery winners.
Calgary
-
Severely injured man dies after being found on road near 17th Avenue S.E.
An investigation is underway into a Wednesday morning incident in the city's southeast that left one man dead.
-
'What message are we sending': Calgary council delays debate over $87B climate strategy
Calgary councillors won't vote on the city's climate plan until next month, despite the mayor's insistence that the delay sends the wrong message.
-
Vehicle stolen with 5-month-old inside, Strathmore, Alta., RCMP make arrest
A five-month-old child is back safe with their parents and a 27-year-old Calgary man is facing charges after a car was stolen from Strathmore, Alta., with the infant inside.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 9
LIVE @ 9 | Holland, Woodcroft to speak Wednesday morning
Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland is due to speak Wednesday morning for the first time since the team's elimination from the Western Conference Finals.
-
Adekugbe pays up on Battle of Alberta Bet with Davies
Canadian professional soccer player Sam Adekugbe donned not his usual No. 3 jersey on Tuesday but Connor McDavid's 97.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warm, with a late-day storm risk
Today could end up a lot like Tuesday for the Edmonton region, except a few degrees warmer.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports lowest COVID test positivity rate in nearly 6 months
Ontario reported its lowest COVID-19 test positivity rate in nearly six months, along with 11 net new deaths on Wednesday.
-
Toronto is re-evaluating ActiveTO road closures due to impact on traffic
Toronto's ActiveTO program that closes roadways such as Lakeshore Boulevard on weekends is due for a an overhaul given the impact it has on traffic that's largely back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor John Tory says.
-
Toronto police to release results of operation targeting carjackers
Toronto police will announce several arrests made in response to a rash of carjacking incidents across the city.
Montreal
-
Parents upset after Grade 1 and 2 students had mouths taped shut at Quebec school
Parents whose kids attend an elementary school north of Montreal are upset after learning that a staff member put tape over the mouths of several Grade 1 and 2 students for being too loud, including one who has autism.
-
New online map tracks Montreal's potholes — and whether they've been fixed
Montreal might not have made the top 10 list of the worst roads in Quebec this year, but talk to any resident and they'll tell you that they're used to dodging craters and other crevasses big and small while navigating the city's streets.
-
These ten roads are the worst in Quebec
Quebecers have voted for the worst roads in the province, but there are no Montreal streets on the list.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police to release information on infant homicide
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service will be releasing information on Wednesday on an infant homicide.
-
Woman who died in skydiving accident remembered as a veteran of Manitoba's film industry
A Winnipeg woman who died in a tragic skydiving accident is being remembered as a caring, selfless and unstoppable veteran of Manitoba’s film industry – one who was influential and revered in the close-knit community.
-
Manitoba Opposition New Democrats win byelection, retain stronghold in Thompson
Opposition New Democrats have retained a northern Manitoba constituency with a decisive byelection victory.
Saskatoon
-
'A knife on my throat': Saskatoon car dealership employee recounts car jacking that began as a test drive
A Saskatoon car dealership employee says he's "grateful" he wasn't seriously harmed during an incident that began as a routine test drive and ended as a violent robbery.
-
Sask. priest 'grateful' for community support as sexual assault charges stayed
The Crown has stayed sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation charges against a rural Saskatchewan priest.
-
Saskatoon man says $154,000 lotto win will help tackle debt
A Saskatoon man's lottery ticket win got a huge boost from some lucky poker hands.
Regina
-
YQR president and CEO joins calls to remove remaining travel restrictions
Regina’s international airport is recovering well from the COVID-19 pandemic that all but completely halted air travel in 2020 and parts of 2021, but would like to see Ottawa relax remaining travel restrictions.
-
High school students launch petition for fare free transit
High school students around Regina have launched a petition calling on the city to provide fare free transit for all people 18-years old and younger.
-
Regina man charged for possessing 'potential explosive device'
A 30-year-old man from Regina is facing weapons charges, including explosives possession, in connection with an alleged assault of a woman.
Atlantic
-
Chartered flight carrying 170 Ukrainians lands in Moncton
A cross-Atlantic flight to freedom arrived at the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport on Tuesday.
-
Issuing alert about N.S. gunman would have led to more dead police: RCMP official
A senior Nova Scotia RCMP official says she has no regrets that an emergency alert was not sent during a killer's 13-hour rampage in 2020, saying doing so would have led to more dead police officers.
-
Lost emails and unexplained delays: Mass shooting inquiry uncovers new RCMP snags
An RCMP officer said Tuesday she worked as fast as she could to warn the public on social media about a killer on the loose in Nova Scotia on April 19, 2020, but there was a crucial delay she can't explain.
London
-
Fatal crash closes section of 402
One person has died after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 402, according to police.
-
Charges laid in fatal hit-and-run in London
Charges have been laid after a hit-and-run in London that claimed the life of Thou Roeun on April 23.
-
Theft of fuel leads to road closure in South Bruce
OPP have closed a section of road near Teeswater, Ont. for what is being described as a property crime investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
Body of missing kayaker found east of Sault Ste. Marie
Emergency crews were called to Driving Lake in Duncan Township, north of Garden River First Nation, on Sunday shortly after 10:30 p.m. after a man didn't return from kayaking.
-
Two northern OPP cruisers damaged in moose collisions
The Ontario Provincial Police is warning drivers in the north to be on alert for moose on the highway after two cruisers were smashed in recent collisions.
-
Police charge 12-year-old for vandalizing teepee
Two youths have been accused of vandalizing a newly erected teepee at a northern Ontario elementary school and one is facing charges, police say.
Kitchener
-
Jury reaches verdict in the trial of Aidan and Angus Kee
After one day of deliberation, the jury has settled on a verdict for Aidan and Angus Kee, the two brothers charged in the fatal stabbing of Nick Tanti in 2020.
-
Collision closes major Kitchener intersection
A major Kitchener intersection is closed for a collision investigation, causing delays for commuters Wednesday morning.
-
'Where would you go?': Kitchener man speaks out about encampment evictions
As residents of a large downtown Kitchener encampment grapple with a pending eviction, a man who left the site two weeks ago is also struggling to find a new place to stay.