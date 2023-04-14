B.C. paramedics want more people to have naloxone kits

On the seventh anniversary since the toxic drug crisis prompted British Columbia to declare a public health emergency, paramedics are encouraging people to consider getting naloxone kits.

Naloxone can help reverse an overdose from an opioid, such as heroin, methadone, fentanyl or morphine.

To mark the grim anniversary, BC Emergency Health Services released some sobering statistics that reveal the crisis has actually worsened since 2016.

For the first time, the BCEHS has also released how often its paramedics are administering naloxone.

“It’s important to share the frequency of how often our paramedics are administering naloxone to people who are experiencing an overdose event,” explained Andy Watson with BCEHS.

He revealed more than a 1,000 doses are administered a month. For some patients, more than one dose is required to revive them.

“Still, hearing more than a thousand a month, that very much shows that there’s a number of overdose events happening in our society and paramedics have to support those people who use drugs,” Watson said.

Brian Twaites, a paramedic with BCEHS, said it is important to reduce the stigma, because people from all walks of life in all parts of the province can become victims to the toxic drug supply.

“There’s a misconception that this only happens on Hastings Street (in Vancouver) or Pandora Street (in Victoria),” he said. “It doesn't matter what community you're in; this happens behind the white picket fence in every neighborhood.”

It’s a sentiment echoed by families who have lost loved ones to the toxic drug supply.

Trevor Tablotney lost his brother Curtis to an overdose on Dec. 14, 2022.

“Like many men, he died while playing Playstation in his bedroom," Tablotney said. "That’s where people are dying: in their homes."

The family, along with other families and local politicans, attended a Richmond rally to commemorate the seventh anniversary.

His family has been outspoken in the past, raising awareness on mental illness and addiction and sharing the they faced roadblocks when they tried seeking help for Curtis due to privacy issues.

“How do we reach people in their homes when we are shaming them, calling them addicts? We use language like: addicts, mentally ill. No one is going to come out when we talk to them like that. We need to talk about them as people,” Tablotney said.

Because the toxic drug supply is claiming lives from all corners of the province, BCEHS is encouraging people to look up TowardTheHeart.com to learn how to administer naloxone and look for information on where to get a free kit.

“If they see you carrying that Naxlone kit and you know how to use it, you could possibly save a life, and wouldn’t it be great if we had fewer fatalities in our province?” said Watson.

Most kits are free and a pharmacist can demonstrate how to use them, he said.