B.C. pair on Canada's no-fly list lose appeal, court sees 'reasonable grounds' for terror concern
The Federal Court of Appeal has thrown out a bid by two men to get off the country's no-fly list after they weren't allowed to board planes in Vancouver in 2018, with the court ruling there were grounds to suspect they would commit terrorism.
In a ruling this week, the court dismissed an appeal by Bhagat Singh Brar and Parvkar Singh Dulai after they lost a constitutional challenge of their no-fly designations under Canada's Secure Air Travel Act.
The ruling says the act empowers the public safety minister to ban people from flying if there are "reasonable grounds to suspect they will threaten transportation security or travel by air to commit a terrorism offence."
Under the Secure Air Travel Act, the minister can direct an airline to order an "enhanced security screening" of a listed individual or "prohibit the person from flying," the ruling says.
"At some point, the appellants tried to fly. They could not," the ruling says. "They were on the list and the minister had directed that they not fly."
The appellate panel found that based on confidential security information, the minister "had reasonable grounds to suspect that the appellants would travel by air to commit a terrorism offence."
In 2019, Brar and Dulai went to the Federal Court of Canada to have their names struck from the list.
But Justice Simon Noël ruled against them both in 2022. The limits imposed on Dulai, he ruled, "were the result of evidence-based suspicions that he could fly abroad in order to plot a terrorist attack."
"The Government of Canada must enact laws that protect national security and intelligence activities in a way that respects rights and freedoms and encourage the international community to do the same," Noël ruled. "Protecting national security is a pressing and substantial objective."
In their appeal, both Brar and Dulai argued the impairment of their rights as a result of being placed on the list was not "minimal" and therefore unjustified.
But the appellate court ruled the legislation was justified and that confidential portions of the court process were procedurally fair.
The Secure Air Travel Act deals with "national security, international relations and global co-operation to prevent terrorism" and is "not directed to past events that are tangible, certain and known," the appellate court found.
"Rather, it is forward-looking, designed to act preventatively, proactively and pre-emptively to deal with perhaps imprecise but nevertheless very real risks of harm to property, public safety and human life," the ruling says. "Several of its features show careful tailoring to minimize the impairment of rights and freedoms."
Judge David Stratas, who wrote for the three-judge panel, says while the courts need to protect rights, the stakes for government are "sky-high" for security and terrorism prevention, which warrants giving Parliament "some leeway."
Lawyers for Brar and Dulai did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the court's ruling.
In 2019 submissions to the Senate Standing Committee on National Security and Defence, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association warned of a "dangerous lack of due process" baked into the Secure Air Travel Act's appeal framework.
In its submission, the association said the act sets the standard "low" for the minister to add someone to the no-fly list, and their ability to challenge the listing is "defective."
"Proceedings may take place in secret, appellants are only provided a discretionary summary of the intelligence and evidence used against them (which may include hearsay), and the judge is empowered to rely on evidence and information which has not been provided in that summary," the association said. "The appellant’s right to be heard is not meaningful if she or he does not know the case to meet."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2024
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
'Supreme excellence': Trudeau, Hollywood stars honour famed Canadian actor Donald Sutherland
Family, Hollywood peers and other famous fans paid tribute to Donald Sutherland Thursday afternoon following news of his death, lauding the Canadian actor as a screen legend and a brilliant artist.
OPINION Before he made it on stage or in film, Donald Sutherland got his start in local radio
Donald Sutherland, who died at the age of 88, will be remembered for his prodigious acting talent. But as film critic Richard Crouse notes, a lesser known yet inspiring part of Sutherland's career is the time he spent at a local radio station in Nova Scotia.
New Canadian citizenship rules for those born abroad could be delayed until December
An unknown number of young people born abroad to Canadian parents could wait until at least December to be eligible for citizenship.
Skyrocketing rent: Some Canadians saying goodbye to half their paycheque
A significant number of Canadian renters are spending more than half their paycheque putting a roof over their head, according to a new Royal LePage report.
Vitamix recalls almost 570,000 blender parts
Parts of a pricey blender that can cost up to US$990 can cause deep cuts, Vitamix announced in an expanded recall Thursday — but don’t expect a refund.
Rebel News claims ownership of van under investigation by Toronto police hate crimes unit
Rebel News has claimed ownership of a cube van in Toronto seen displaying videos of Muslim people in an incident that politicians, community leaders, and police have since deemed as Islamophobic.
Islamic holiday celebration in Montreal park draws ire from secularists
Images shared on social media of Muslims praying together in a Montreal park have sparked controversy in the province. Members of the city's Muslim community gathered earlier this week to celebrate Eid al-Adha, a holiday to mark the end of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca.
Northern Ont. neighbourhood evacuated after live explosive devices from the Second World War found
There were some tense moments in northern Ontario on Wednesday after several Second World War-era explosive devices were found earlier this week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Teen dies from injuries after lake rescue in Langford, B.C.
A 17-year-old boy, who was in critical condition in a Vancouver Island hospital after he was rescued from drowning in a Langford, B.C., lake over the weekend, has died.
-
William Shatner slams open-net salmon farming in video from Ryan Reynolds' company
Canadian actor William Shatner has waded into the debate over open-net salmon farming with a profanity-laced video for Pacific Wild.
-
Eby's baby countdown brings B.C. election campaigning forward
British Columbia's election is still four months away, but Premier David Eby has held a campaign event in Vancouver ahead of what he says is a personal countdown — next week's expected birth of his third child.
Kelowna
-
Recognize this man? Kamloops RCMP seek arson suspect
Mounties in Kamloops are asking for help identifying a man they say is suspected of setting a trailer on fire earlier this month.
-
Kelowna RCMP release sketch of suspect who attempted to sexually assault stranger
Police in Kelowna have released a suspect sketch in hopes of locating the man who attempted to sexually assault a stranger on a walking trail earlier this month.
-
Worker killed in accident at Kelowna construction site
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
Edmonton
-
'Suicidal' man shot, killed by police officer south of Edmonton
A reportedly suicidal man was shot and killed by police in Leduc overnight.
-
Pollen levels in Edmonton on the rise with warmer weather in forecast
It's been a wetter spring in the Edmonton area than last year, with the city in bloom because of it. All that growing is leading to itchy eyes and runny noses for people who suffer from seasonal allergies. But while this year may be a bad one for pollen levels, there are several options to keep sneezing at bay.
-
By the numbers: Historical significance of Connor McDavid's run through 2024 playoffs
Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid is having one of the most productive post-seasons in NHL history. A look at his numbers and their historical significance:
Calgary
-
Charges laid in Calgary meat theft that saw $5K of product stolen
Calgary police have laid charges in a brazen case of theft that saw an estimated $5,000 of meat taken from a local business.
-
Calgary woman looking for 'her angel Natalie' who saved her life
A Calgary woman who recently had a health scare is looking to make contact with a woman in her neighbourhood who helped get her to hospital.
-
Milk River at risk of running dry as Montana crews continue work on burst water pipeline
Officials in Montana are warning that the Milk River is at risk of running dry this summer following a catastrophic failure on a pipeline near the Carway, Alta. border crossing on Monday morning.
Lethbridge
-
First day of summer marks change in weather for Lethbridge
Lethbridge was no stranger to rain this spring. After an extremely dry winter, Lethbridge saw one of its wettest springs on record.
-
Milk River at risk of running dry as Montana crews continue work on burst water pipeline
Officials in Montana are warning that the Milk River is at risk of running dry this summer following a catastrophic failure on a pipeline near the Carway, Alta. border crossing on Monday morning.
-
Dawgs drop second game of season, losing to Bulls 9-4
It’s been a dream start to the 2024 WCBL season for the Okotoks Dawgs, but they came back down to earth a bit Wednesday night , dropping a 9-4 decision to the Lethbridge Bulls.
Winnipeg
-
Lemay Forest saga heading to city hall
As residents in St. Norbert fight to keep the Lemay Forest in tact, development plans for the land are going before a hearing at Winnipeg City Hall Monday, but city planners want the project significantly scaled back.
-
Special delivery: Postman delivers letter to Winnipeg home from the Galapagos Islands
People around the world are getting surprise visits from a postman delivering messages all the way from the Galapagos Islands.
-
Severe thunderstorms in Manitoba bringing strong winds, nickel-sized hail: ECCC
Severe thunderstorms are tracking across Manitoba Thursday afternoon, with officials warning of strong winds and hail.
Regina
-
Regina police search for suspect after 2 people assaulted at yard sale
Regina police are searching for a suspect after two people were assaulted with a knife at a yard sale Thursday morning.
-
Punnichy elects Indigenous woman in by-election for mayor
Residents of the Village of Punnichy celebrated as a First Nations woman was sworn in as mayor.
-
Human remains found in North Battleford house fire identified: RCMP
The Saskatchewan RCMP revealed that human remains discovered following a house fire in North Battleford have been identified.
Saskatoon
-
Man dead after armed confrontation with Saskatoon police
Saskatoon police are currently at the scene of an incident on Avenue S South, between 20th Street West and 21st Street West.
-
'It's not safe': Residents of Saskatoon seniors complex feeling like prisoners in their own home
Residents of a Saskatoon seniors complex say they feel unsafe and ignored by the province after the facility they live in was opened up to people with complex health and addictions needs.
-
Human remains found in North Battleford house fire identified: RCMP
The Saskatchewan RCMP revealed that human remains discovered following a house fire in North Battleford have been identified.
Toronto
-
Toronto officer accused of sexually assaulting subordinates facing criminal charges, police say
A Toronto detective accused of harassing and sexual assaulting his subordinates over a three-year period is now facing several criminal charges, Toronto police say.
-
Man facing 1st-degree murder charge in Scarborough plaza shooting, 2nd suspect outstanding
Toronto police have arrested and charged one suspect and are searching for another in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in Scarborough over the weekend.
-
2 Toronto men charged after woman allegedly sexually exploited in Peel
Two men from Toronto are each facing several charges after a woman was allegedly sexually exploited in Peel Region.
Montreal
-
Passengers asked to plan ahead as Montreal-Trudeau airport expecting summer travel surge
Almost seven million people are expected to fly in and out of the Montreal-Trudeau airport over the next three months — a record amount. With some tricks to avoid more hold-ups, passengers are being asked to plan ahead.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
-
St-Lazare man wants permission to keep 2 donkeys, llama on his property
A man living in St-Lazare has been told he can keep his horses, but his donkeys and llama must leave. Richard Lacroix lives in an equestrian zone, yet wants the municipality to make an exception for him. He has kept horses for three decades.
Ottawa
-
Family of woman injured in Embrun, Ont. fatal crash discusses death of her fiancée and unborn baby
Bailey Chagnon's family has been by her bedside in hospital ever since a crash last Friday southeast of Ottawa left her severely injured and claimed the life of her fiancée and unborn child.
-
Robot roaming some federal office buildings raises privacy concerns
As the use of artificial intelligence is on the rise, many employers are looking at how to use the technology and the federal government is no exception. A small robot has been roaming through the hallways of some federal office buildings, but some public servants don't like this idea.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
Atlantic
-
More high temperature records break Thursday in the Maritimes
As the unseasonable heat and humidity continues, more daily high temperature records are being broken in the Maritimes.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
-
CTV Atlantic’s Jayson Baxter signs off after 25 years
After 25 years with CTV Atlantic, Jayson Baxter is signing off.
London
-
Tears flow for victims’ families at sentencing hearing of Petronella McNorgan
Tearful victim impact statements were heard at the sentencing hearing for Petronella McNorgan, the elderly woman found guilty in the horrific crash that killed a young girl and injured several others.
-
Calls ramp up for Hamilton Road improvements in wake of latest cycling death
Traffic on Hamilton Road is heavy during the day, and it is fast moving. On a bicycle, it can be treacherous, according to London, Ont. cycling advocate Ben Durham.
-
London friends share $151,000 Lotto Max prize
Two London men are splitting a Lotto Max prize of just over $151,000.
Kitchener
-
Flames tear through greenhouse nursery in Simcoe
A greenhouse nursery in Simcoe, Ont. was almost completely destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning.
-
Who would steal a memorial plaque in Cambridge?
Multiple plaques – one honouring a Waterloo Regional Police officer and a young boy who both drowned in 1998 – have gone missing in Cambridge.
-
Happy ending for dog found in outhouse holding tank in Guelph, Ont.
Cleo the dog has a new home after she was found starving and covered in human waste at a Guelph conservation area.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. neighbourhood evacuated after live explosive devices from the Second World War found
There were some tense moments in northern Ontario on Wednesday after several Second World War-era explosive devices were found earlier this week.
-
Sudbury seniors feeling unsafe due to nearby homeless encampment
A beautiful garden in downtown Sudbury used to be a safe haven for residents living in the Ukrainian Seniors Centre.
-
Timmins offers details about new loitering bylaw aimed at vagrancy
The City of Timmins has provided more details about a new bylaw that regulates the use of local parklands.
N.L.
-
'You can literally see the sculptor's handwork': Memorial restored as Newfoundlanders reflect on First World War's toll
Historic monuments adorning the National War Memorial in downtown St. John’s, N.L. are being restored to their full glory this week ahead of Memorial Day ceremonies.
-
Labrador wildfire 'got worse really fast,' residents given minutes to flee: evacuee
A wildfire threatening a town in central Labrador grew suddenly to a raging blaze that advanced two kilometres in about 45 minutes before officials ordered everyone to evacuate Wednesday night, authorities have revealed.
-
Residents ordered to flee central Labrador town as wildfire rages nearby
An out-of-control wildfire forced officials to order residents to flee their homes in the central Labrador community of Churchill Falls on Wednesday evening.