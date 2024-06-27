Fatal crash partially closes Trans-Canada Highway in West Vancouver, delays ferry sailings
Two people were killed in a crash along the Trans-Canada Highway in West Vancouver late Wednesday night, which led to temporary road closures and ferry delays out of Horseshoe Bay Thursday morning.
Police said the crash happened at about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, as a driver was going east in the westbound lanes near Westport Road and crashed with an oncoming vehicle. Two people died and remaining passengers were taken to hospital, police said.
BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News Vancouver in an emailed statement seven ambulances responded to the crash, with primary care and advanced care paramedics on scene. Three patients were taken to hospital.
Westbound traffic on Highway 1 was closed for hours at Westport Road Thursday morning, with detours offered at Exit 4 and Marine Drive. The route reopened shortly before 9 a.m., but drivers were warned to expect "major delays" from ongoing congestion.
Police said the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is on scene investigating the crash.
"West Vancouver Police Department extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of those impacted and thanks the West Vancouver public for their patience and co-operation," a statement from WVPD said.
Delayed ferry sailings
With highway traffic temporarily blocked heading to the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal Thursday, ferry sailings were delayed.
BC Ferries shared a notice to travellers warning the Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay vessel was temporarily held at the dock "due to unanticipated crew absences," specifically because of the crash. The 6:30 a.m. sailing departed about 90 minutes behind schedule, with the 11:25 a.m. sailing out of Horseshoe Bay and the 1:40 p.m. sailing out of Departure Bay also expected to be delayed.
Anyone with a ferry reservation is advised to check in at the terminal during the timeframe noted on their booking confirmation email, regardless of the delays.
"This ensures we can stage your vehicle at the terminal ahead of standby customers and those reserved on later sailings," a statement from BC Ferries said.
"We know you have important places to be and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this sailing delay."
Ferries travelling between Horseshoe Bay and Snug Cove were also delayed, but are expected to run on-schedule for the rest of the day.
