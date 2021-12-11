B.C. organizations deliver food donations to Indigenous communities after floods

A mudslide on Highway 7 is seen near Agassiz, B.C., on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Jennifer Gauthier / THE CANADIAN PRESS) A mudslide on Highway 7 is seen near Agassiz, B.C., on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Jennifer Gauthier / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Vancouver Top Stories