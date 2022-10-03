B.C. now offering second doses of monkeypox vaccine

Quebecers head to the polls, under half of voters have cast a ballot

Quebecers are casting their votes Monday after a five-week election campaign. Incumbent premier Francois Legault's CAQ party has held a comfortable lead since the campaign began, but the battle for second has been tight between the four main opposition parties: Liberals, Quebec solidaire, Parti Quebecois and Conservative Party of Quebec.

The Oath Keepers' U.S. Capitol riot trial, explained

A trial that started this week in Washington, D.C., is the biggest test yet in the U.S. Justice Department's efforts to hold accountable those responsible for the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. On trial is extremist leader Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group, and four associates.

  • B.C. boosts substance use and mental health supports for inmates leaving jail

    The British Columbia government says inmates struggling with mental health and substance use will be supported after they leave jail by transition teams connected to all 10 of the province's correctional centres. Mental Health and Addictions Minister Sheila Malcolmson says that's an increase from inmates at five facilities getting help with services like housing, health care, transportation and treatment when they are released.

    B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Sheila Malcolmson speaks during a news conference, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

  • Fog advisories issued for 2 regions of Vancouver Island

    Environment Canada is warning of extremely limited visibility in parts of Vancouver Island on Monday due to fog. Fog advisories have been issued for West Vancouver Island and North Vancouver Island, with thick fog expected to appear early Monday afternoon.

