B.C. now offering second doses of monkeypox vaccine

People in B.C. who received the monkeypox vaccine are now being offered appointments for a second shot.

The BC Centre for Disease Control made the announcement Monday, saying more than 19,000 initial doses have been administered in the province. In order to be eligible for a second dose, 28 days need to have passed since the first.

"The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends a complete vaccine series of two doses for stronger and longer lasting protection against monkeypox infection," the BC CDC announcement says.

"Your protection is not reduced if you receive a second dose more than 28 days after a first dose. You don't need to start the series over if it's been longer than 28 days since your first dose."

There have been 162 confirmed cases of the virus in British Columbia, with cases in every health authority but Northern Health. The vast majority have been in the Vancouver Coastal region. Vaccination is being offered in all five health authorities.

The province began offering the shots in late July soon after the World Health Organization declared the global outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

Eligibility is limited to those who are most at risk, and anyone who fits the criteria but has not received the first dose is still being encouraged to make an appointment.

The shots are available to those who self-identify as gay, bisexual, or men who have sex with men and who meet at least one additional criterion.

These include men who have been diagnosed with a bacterial sexually transmitted infection in the past two months, men who are engaged in sex work, those who plan to have anonymous sex and people who are attending or planning to attend bathhouses, sex clubs, or cruising spots like parks.

Close contacts of people who have tested positive are also eligible.

Those who are eligible don’t need to show ID or be covered by the province's medical services plan in order to get the shot. More information on vaccine eligibility and how to book an appointment is available online.

Monkeypox is a viral disease transmitted through direct contact with contaminated objects, people and animals. Symptoms include lesions or sores on the skin, including inside the mouth and on genitals and the peri-anal area. Those with monkeypox typically also experience fever and swollen lymph nodes, Health Canada says.

The first signs include headache, muscle ache, backache, chills and exhaustion, but some mild cases may go undiagnosed.