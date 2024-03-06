B.C. municipality calls for oversight board, audit of provincial conservation officers

The District of North Vancouver is calling for more oversight of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service following a record-breaking year of black bears killed by the agency.

Late last month DNV council voted in favour of asking the Union of B.C. Municipalities to discuss a resolution that would seek an oversight board of the BCCOS and audit of the agency through the province.

Ellie Lamb, with Pacific Wild, spoke to council at the Feb. 26 meeting, saying an independent oversight board would help improve the public's trust in BCCOS. Lamb pointed to the fact that 603 black bears were killed by conservation officers last year, which was a record.

"Why are so many bears being killed? Why is this happening," Lamb asked at the council meeting, adding that BCCOS is publicly funded as a provincial organization.

"So we're funding the cruelty that we see in front of us in our communities," she said.

Christine Miller, co-director of North Shore Black Bear Society, said two bears were killed by BCCOS officers in West Vancouver last year because they got into homes. Four more bears were euthanized after NSBBS asked for their assessment. Miller said those four bears were very sick, so euthanizing them was the humane option.

Part of the motion, which was put forward by Coun. Betty Forbes, commented on treatment of orphaned black bears. Both Forbes and Lamb said orphaned cubs should not be left on their own, but brought to one of three rehabilitation centres in the province and assessed by a wildlife veterinarian.

"Education about bear cubs will prevent misunderstanding and thus fear-based lethal decision making," Forbes said.

In a statement to CTV News Vancouver, BCCOS clarified no bear cubs were killed in DNV last year, adding "at least one cub" from the district was sent to Critter Care for rehabilitation.

"We understand people are passionate about wildlife, especially orphaned animals," the statement said. "If orphaned bear cubs are approved as candidates for rearing and release, the COS will help facilitate these efforts."

BCCOS said 61 black bear cubs were transferred to a permitted rearing facility last year.

Body cameras 'too far'?

Along with a request for an oversight board and audit, Lamb also called for body cameras for BCCOS officers.

"We've lost public trust in the agency. We need to see what they're doing," she said.

But a request for body cameras wasn't included in Forbes' motion. Forbes said her goal wasn't to single out specific officers, but to propose B.C.-wide changes and improve transparency.

Coun. Catherine Pope said she was glad body cameras weren't proposed in the pitch to UBCM, saying it "goes too far."

Pope said she also felt the tone of the motion put too much responsibility on field officers.

"I think they are not to be blamed. Not at all," she said. "I think the problem here stems from policy above. And it's the policy above that needs to be fixed and that's one that ensures that they have proper direction on these matters."

Regarding calls for oversight, BCCOS said in its emailed statement its "conservation officers follow procedures outlined by wildlife biologists and the B.C. provincial wildlife veterinarian." The agency also said it "would welcome an independent audit and fully co-operate if one were to proceed."