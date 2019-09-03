A B.C. woman convicted in the second-degree murder of her eight-year-old daughter will not be eligible for parole for at least 15 years.

Lisa Batstone learned her fate in a New Westminster courtroom Tuesday, nearly three months after being found guilty.

Reading her verdict, Justice Catherine Murray said Batstone's decision to suffocate her daughter, Teagan, in 2014 was "deliberate, systematic, focused, purposeful and goal-directed."

"This decision must send a message that children cannot be used as pawns in marital disputes," she said.

Batstone will serve at least 15 years in prison before facing a parole board for possible release.

The Crown asked that Batstone serve 16 to 18 years of her mandatory prison sentence, while the defence asked for 10 to 12 years.

CTV News Vancouver covered the sentencing hearing live. Scroll down to read live coverage from court.

Reviewing the reasons for her decision, Murray said Batstone showed signs of borderline personality disorder and "projected" her issues on Teagan.

"A mother killing her own child is an extreme breach of trust," she said.

Batstone was found guilty of second-degree murder earlier this year in the 2014 death.

Teagan's body was found in the back of a car in South Surrey on Dec. 10 of that year.

During the trial, prosecutors told the court the child had been smothered. The Crown argued Batstone took deliberate actions and intended to cause her daughter's death, saying the act was motivated in part by resentment toward her ex-husband.

Batstone's defence did not dispute the girl's cause of death, but asked the judge to consider a verdict of manslaughter instead of second-degree murder. Her lawyers said Batstone's mental state at the time was unclear, and that she could have been affected by stress, mental disorders, and consumption of alcohol and prescription drugs.

In her ruling in June, Murray told the court Batstone put a plastic bag over Teagan's mouth and nose to suffocate her daughter.

"The killing was deliberate. It involved some choices and decisions. It involved effort," Murray said, finding Batstone guilty of second-degree murder.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa and Maria Weisgarber

Read back through live coverage from Regan Hasegawa in court.