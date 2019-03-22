A Surrey, B.C. woman has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of her eight-year-old daughter.

Lisa Batstone’s daughter Teagan was found dead in the back of a car in South Surrey on Dec. 10, 2014. During the trial, prosecutors told the court the child was smothered, and the defence did not dispute that point.

The Crown had argued Batstone took deliberate actions and intended to cause death, and the act was motivated in part by resentment towards her ex-husband.

Batstone’s lawyers had asked the judge to consider a finding of manslaughter instead of second-degree murder. They argued her mental state at the time was unclear and could have been affected by stress and mental disorders, as well as consumption of alcohol and prescription drugs.

In a videotaped police interview released by the court in February, Batstone told officers with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team she wanted her daughter “to sleep with Jesus.” Batstone described smothering the little girl while she was sleeping, and also referenced Teagan’s father a number of times throughout the two-hour interview.

“I wanted to die and I didn’t want to abandon her and leave her to him,” Batstone told one of the officers.

Teagan’s father, Gabe, was in court in New Westminster to hear Supreme Court Justice Catherine Murray’s decision.

In December, he testified about how he had shared custody with Batstone, but said communication with her was challenging and sometimes combative. He told the court how he tried to get temporary custody of Teagan following a suicide attempt by Batstone in 2012, but was unsuccessful.

A second-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence. Parole eligibility is set between a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 25 years.

This is a developing news article and will be updated as information becomes available.

