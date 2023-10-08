B.C. man missing in southern Israel amid Hamas attacks
A B.C. man is missing in Israel after Saturday’s attack on the region, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs confirmed to CTV News on Sunday.
Ben Mizrachi was first reported missing in a social media post from Vancouver’s King David High School on Saturday, which asked for prayers for the former student’s safety.
“Please say extra prayers for King David alumnus, Ben Mizrachi, Class of 2018, who was attending an event in the south (of Israel) and is missing. Please keep Ben and his family in your prayers,” the school wrote.
The centre, a Jewish organization based in Toronto, confirmed the school’s report is true and said it would not be providing further comment as Mizrachi’s family has requested privacy.
In an update Sunday, Global Affairs Canada said it is “aware of reports” that one Canadian has died and two others are missing amid the conflict that began Saturday, and that officials are working to confirm the information.
Global Affairs said there are currently 1,419 registered Canadians in Israel and 492 in the Palestinian territories, but cautioned that such registration is voluntary and provides an incomplete picture of Canadians abroad.
As of Sunday, the agency said it has responded to 429 inquiries since the beginning of the conflict related to travel advice and advisories for Israel and Gaza, the status of the airport and flights, the overall security situation and options for leaving the country.
Global Affairs is urging Canadians on the ground in Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip to shelter in place and limit their movements, and to monitor local media for the latest information.
With files from CTVNews.ca’s Matthew Talbot
