COQUITLAM, B.C. -- It’s a moment forever seared in Gil Graham’s mind.

"I’ll never forget the clamping force of the bear’s jaw on my thigh because it was so intense, so strong, enough to make you realize he could crush your leg if he wanted to,” Graham explained.

The Metro Vancouver man survived a terrifying bear attack in Northern B.C.

The bear came after him not just once but twice.

It happened May 31 at a small mining exploration camp in a remote area north of MacKenzie.

He was working outside and when he turned around, he came face-to-face with a startled black bear that was within mere feet of him. He stepped away, but the bear followed him and attacked.

He used his metal flashlight to try and fight the bear off but it wouldn’t leave. When co-workers tried to help him, the bear went after them too and then came back for Graham again.

He was left with serious injuries to his leg that required two surgeries but he says he is healing well.

He is grateful for the help of his colleagues and the medical staff who treated him.

Friends have set up an online fundraiser to assist with any unexpected medical expenses as he recovers. He says any money not needed by him will be donated.