    • B.C. man charged with 11 offences involving children in 'historic' sex assault case: police

    An Abbotsford police cruiser is seen in this undated file image. An Abbotsford police cruiser is seen in this undated file image.

    A B.C. man in his 60s is facing nearly a dozen charges after a months-long investigation into a "historic" sexual assault allegation involving children.

    In a news release Thursday, the Abbotsford Police Department said it began investigating reports of a child sex offender in early March of this year.

    The investigation led police to identify a 62-year-old suspect who had "a pattern of offending that was concerning."

    David Massie Douglas was subsequently arrested. The following charges were approved for Douglas on Thursday:

    • Four counts of sexual interference
    • Two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child
    • Two counts of making child pornography
    • One count of possession of child pornography
    • One count of invitation to sexual touching
    • One count of child luring via telecommunication

    "The Abbotsford Police Department takes reports involving sexual offences against youth very seriously. This was a months-long investigation involving offences spanning multiple years, which required a large quantity of investigative material to be reviewed and assessed for evidentiary value," Staff Sgt. Kevin Small said in the release. "As Mr. Douglas has a pattern of alleged offending that was concerning to the Abbotsford Police Department, our investigators ensured that strict release conditions reflected that concern."

    Anyone with information about any additional victims of Douglas is asked to call investigators at 604-864-4702.

