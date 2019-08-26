A Kelowna man has been arrested for allegedly putting a "small camera" inside a staff washroom at a winery.

Kelowna RCMP were called to the business after someone found the camera hidden inside the bathroom. Authorities have not released exactly where the camera was discovered.

Mounties said an employee of the business was arrested and could face possible voyeurism charges.

"Evidence has been seized in relation to this offence and once it has been properly processed, RCMP will be able to determine how many victims may be involved and further charges could be forwarded," said Const. Lesley Smith.

The CEO of Summerhill Pyramid Winery confirmed to Castanet News the incident happened at their business, adding the "staff member involved is no longer a staff member."

Ezra Cipes said management did a sweep of the winery to ensure there were no other hidden cameras and the public is not at risk of any danger.

"This happened to us, not by us," he said. "This has been very hard to deal with."

Kelowna RCMP said it's unclear how many people were recorded.

The suspect was released from custody on a promise to appear at an upcoming court date.