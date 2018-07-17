

CTV Vancouver





A suspected voyeur was arrested on BCIT's Burnaby campus this week after he was allegedly caught taking pictures in a women's washroom.

Mounties said they were called to the campus after an alleged victim spotted a man snapping her picture with a cellphone on Monday afternoon.

"The female victim confronted the male who allegedly pushed the female victim and attempted to flee," Burnaby RCMP said in a new release.

"The male was detained by other students until police arrived and was taken into custody without incident."

The 48-year-old Langley resident, whose name hasn't been released, is now facing charges of voyeurism and assault.

On Monday night, BCIT's director of security, Glen Magel, sent an email alert to students and staff informing them of what happened.

Magel said the post-secondary school has increased security patrols in the building the where the alleged incident took place, and is working with RCMP investigators.

He did not say whether the suspect has any connection to the campus, or whether the alleged victim is a student or staff member.

"BCIT has a very strong moral and legal obligation to protect student and staff privacy and confidentiality," Magel wrote. "In keeping with this obligation, and the requirements of an ongoing police investigation, we will not be releasing any specific information about the individuals or the incident."

A similar incident left student at the same BCIT campus feeling uneasy back in 2015, when a young man was caught using a cellphone to record women in a washroom.

Chieh-Sen Yang, who was then a BCIT student, pleaded guilty to two counts of secretly observing or recording nudity in a private place, and handed a suspended sentence with two years' probation.