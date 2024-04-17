B.C. lotto winner plans to go to an NFL game at every stadium

A football lover who recently won a $1 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot says the prize will allow him to take his fandom to the next level.

Joshua Stan won the draw on April 3 and he told the BC Lottery Corporation that his priorities are making a down payment on a home and helping out his parents.

"The first thought that came to mind was, ‘How am I going to change my life and my family’s life?’” he said.

"This will provide me with support and I’ll be able to take care of those that I love,” he added.

But he also hopes to travel and take in as many games in as many places as possible.

“I want to be able to watch a football game at every stadium!” he told the BCLC.

The White Rock resident purchased his ticket at Semiahmoo Town Pantry in the Chevron gas station on Martin Drive in Surrey.