B.C. lotto winner plans to go to an NFL game at every stadium
A football lover who recently won a $1 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot says the prize will allow him to take his fandom to the next level.
Joshua Stan won the draw on April 3 and he told the BC Lottery Corporation that his priorities are making a down payment on a home and helping out his parents.
"The first thought that came to mind was, ‘How am I going to change my life and my family’s life?’” he said.
"This will provide me with support and I’ll be able to take care of those that I love,” he added.
But he also hopes to travel and take in as many games in as many places as possible.
“I want to be able to watch a football game at every stadium!” he told the BCLC.
The White Rock resident purchased his ticket at Semiahmoo Town Pantry in the Chevron gas station on Martin Drive in Surrey.
'They needed people inside Air Canada:' Police announce arrests in Pearson gold heist
Police say one former and one current employee of Air Canada are among the nine suspects that are facing charges in connection with the gold heist at Pearson International Airport last year.
Why drivers in Eastern Canada could see big gas price spikes, and other Canadians won't
Drivers in Eastern Canada face a big increase in gas prices because of various factors, especially the higher cost of the summer blend, industry analysts say.
BREAKING Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter banned from NBA
Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from The National Basketball Association (NBA) following an investigation which found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors, the league says.
WATCH LIVE As GC Strategies partner is admonished by MPs, RCMP confirms search warrant executed
The RCMP confirmed Wednesday it had executed a search warrant at an address registered to GC Strategies. This development comes as MPs are enacting an extraordinary, rarely used parliamentary power, summoning one of its contractors to appear before the House of Commons to be admonished publicly for failing to answer questions related to the ArriveCan app.
Disappointment widespread over budget's proposed $200-month disability benefit funding
Advocacy groups across Canada are expressing widespread disappointment about the amount of funding earmarked in the 2024 federal budget for the long-awaited Canada Disability Benefit.
Earthquake jolts southern Japan
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 hit southern Japan late on Wednesday, said the Japan Meteorological Agency, without issuing a tsunami warning.
Woman who pressured boyfriend to kill his ex in 2000s granted absences from prison
A woman who pressured her boyfriend into killing his teenage ex more than a decade ago will be allowed to leave prison for weeks at a time.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
Former Sask. massage therapist who sexually assaulted clients has day parole revoked
A former massage therapist who pleaded guilty to a string of sexual assaults has had his day parole revoked.
Vancouver Island
Nanaimo cancer centre construction to begin next year
Construction workers are poised to start building a BC Cancer centre in Nanaimo in 2025 – bringing access to critical treatment services closer to home for thousands of people on Vancouver Island.
Mounties discover school bus, stolen vehicles in Fraser River
Police in Metro Vancouver say their investigation into how a vehicle ended up at the bottom of the Fraser River has led to the discovery of other submerged vehicles, including a school bus and at least two stolen cars.
David Eby taunts other premiers about federal housing funding
As the federal government unveiled a housing-heavy deficit budget, B.C.’s premier isn’t just ready to cash the cheque for his province’s share, he’s seemingly taunting his counterparts about their reluctance.
Kelowna
B.C. to add 240 complex-care housing units throughout province
British Columbia is planning to add 240 new units to its complex-care housing program, providing homes for people with mental-health and addictions challenges that overlap with other serious conditions.
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
Edmonton
Province says 'heavy lifting' done on new family doctor funding model, but negotiations continue
Progress has been made on a new compensation model for family doctors, with the Alberta Medical Association (AMA) hopeful for a fall rollout.
Wildfire sparked by pipeline rupture under control; investigation continues
A wildfire in west-central Alberta that was sparked by a natural gas pipeline rupture Tuesday is under control.
Semi rollovers cause traffic delays around Edmonton
Two semis rolled Wednesday morning in and around Edmonton.
Calgary
'Blue Sky City': Calgary unveils new brand
Calgary has a new brand and it's looking up.
Calgary doctor charged after investigation uncovered $2M in fraud
A Calgary doctor has been charged with fraud after allegedly submitting millions of dollars in false claims to the province.
Calgary Canucks 1 win from AJHL title following 5-4 come-from-behind thriller over Wolverines
The Calgary Canucks moved within one win of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) championship Tuesday night, coming from behind to defeat the Whitecourt Wolverines 5-4.
Lethbridge
Central Alberta man arrested in connection with grandparent scam
Lethbridge police have arrested a Vermilion, Alta., man in connection with a 'grandparent scam' that took aim at a local senior.
Serious crash closes highway north of Coaldale, Alta.: RCMP
A serious multi-vehicle crash closed a highway north of Coaldale, Alta., on Wednesday morning.
Highway 3 projects loom large in provincial highways planning
With or without federal support, improvements to a major southern Alberta highway continue because of its critical economic importance as an east-west corridor, the province says.
Winnipeg
Up to 30 cm of snow coming to parts of Manitoba
Though spring may be here, parts of Manitoba are set to get a blast of winter weather this week.
Attempt to have murder charge quashed against alleged serial killer dismissed by judge
A motion filed by the man accused of killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg to have one of those murder charges quashed has been dismissed by the judge – weeks before the start of his trial.
The Jets superfan who never misses a game
Though Winnipeg is full of hardcore hockey lovers, there’s one man who says he’s the Winnipeg Jets biggest fan.
Regina
Inmate found dead at Regina Correctional Centre
A 36-year-old man who was an inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre (RCC) was found dead on Tuesday morning, a news release from the province said.
'The needs of the client': Ministry refutes Sask. NDP allegations of gov't funnelling social service funding to MLA owned hotels
Tuesday night in government committee saw the Ministry of Social Services release documents revealing how much funding was sent to two Regina motels associated with Sask. Party MLA Gary Grewal.
-
Saskatoon
-
Man who shot at vehicle involved in Prince Albert crash charged with attempted murder
A man who Prince Albert police say shot at an opposing vehicle he was involved in a collision with last fall before fleeing the scene has been charged with attempted murder.
-
Slushy streets slow Saskatoon commute
Motorists in Saskatoon are advised to drive cautiously, with roads wet and slushy following a night of rain and now.
Toronto
Video shows Toronto Pearson airport heist suspect taking off with more than $22M in gold, cash
Video of the moment a suspect left Toronto Pearson International Airport with more than $22 million in gold and cash has been released by police.
-
-
Montreal
Quebec to create seniors-focused mini-hospitals to relieve emergency room congestion
Halfway between a family medicine group (GMF) and a hospital, the Quebec government on Wednesday clarified its model for private mini-hospitals that will focus on the needs of seniors.
10 years in U.S. prison for Canadian man who stole millions with fake psychic fraud
A former Montreal resident was sentenced earlier this week to 10 years in a United States federal prison for a multi-decade fraud that manipulated more than one million Americans into sending money to fake psychics.
PQ leader's allusion to deportations, executions a threat to social cohesion: MP
Quebec Liberal MP Pablo Rodriguez says he deplores the tone taken by the leader of the Parti Quebecois, who referenced dark moments in Canadian history to justify the party's push for independence.
Ottawa
GAS PRICES Ottawa gas prices expected to increase 14 cents a litre on Thursday
Ottawa motorists are being warned to expect a big hike in gasoline prices this week, as prices rise to the highest level since August 2022.
All federal ministers will participate in process to find 5,000 jobs to cut: Anand
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says no government ministry and agency will be left out of the process of cutting 5,000 public-service positions.
Feds reducing office space 'opens the door' to the idea of a NHL rink in downtown Ottawa, mayor says
The federal government's move to reduce its office space by 50 per cent over the next 10 years could open up discussions on a potential site for a new Ottawa Senators arena in downtown Ottawa, according to Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.
Atlantic
N.S. RCMP investigating sudden death in Bass River
The RCMP says it is investigating a sudden death in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
Nova Scotia opens first long-term care home serving Mi'kmaq seniors
Nova Scotia is opening the first long-term care facility in a First Nations community in the province.
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
London
New smart washroom the talk of Grand Bend
It’s not every day that a new washroom becomes the talk of the town. But in the Lake Huron tourist community of Grand Bend a new so-called smart washroom has many residents and business owners flush with joy.
Full house attends community meeting about Clinton hospital
A full house of concerned citizens turned out to the latest meeting about the future of the Clinton Public Hospital and its overnight emergency room closure.
Million Dollar Quartet rocks the Grand Theatre stage
The latest musical production at the Grand Theatre in London, Ont. brings four rock and roll legends together for a dynamic jam session.
Kitchener
Police services board wants new approach to St. Patrick's Day
The Waterloo Region Police Services Board wants to explore new ways of dealing with an annual unsanctioned St. Patrick’s Day street party in Waterloo’s University District.
-
A Toronto man is facing weapons and other charges after allegedly pulling out a hammer to avoid paying a bar tab in Guelph.
Northern Ontario
Body of missing man found, northern Ontario police say
The body of a missing man has been found after his vehicle was pulled into a northern creek on Saturday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Sault suspect exposed herself, charged at police with an umbrella
Police in Sault Ste. Marie charged a 26-year-old woman with several offences following an incident Monday morning.
-
N.L.
-
A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.