B.C. lotto winner plans to go to an NFL game at every stadium

    A man who recently won a Lotto 6/49 jackpot is shown in this photo provided by the BC Lottery Corporation. A man who recently won a Lotto 6/49 jackpot is shown in this photo provided by the BC Lottery Corporation.
    A football lover who recently won a $1 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot says the prize will allow him to take his fandom to the next level.

    Joshua Stan won the draw on April 3 and he told the BC Lottery Corporation that his priorities are making a down payment on a home and helping out his parents.

    "The first thought that came to mind was, ‘How am I going to change my life and my family’s life?’” he said.

    "This will provide me with support and I’ll be able to take care of those that I love,” he added.

    But he also hopes to travel and take in as many games in as many places as possible.

    “I want to be able to watch a football game at every stadium!” he told the BCLC.

    The White Rock resident purchased his ticket at Semiahmoo Town Pantry in the Chevron gas station on Martin Drive in Surrey.

