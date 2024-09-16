B.C. lightkeepers' jobs in jeopardy as coast guard plans to automate 2 stations

Calls are growing for the federal government to pause plans to de-staff two lighthouses on Vancouver Island over fears the move could put mariners and hikers in danger.

The stations at Pachena and Carmanah points are more than a century old and stand along the West Coast Trail – a 75-kilometre trek originally designed to assist shipwreck survivors that now welcomes 7,500 hikers annually.

Back in July, the Canadian Coast Guard announced plans to remove lightkeepers from the stations and automate services before winter arrives, citing a recent assessment that found the grounds are eroding and unsafe for staff.

“The difficult decision was made to move the keepers offsite now, before the winter weather arrives and makes the logistics of moving much more challenging,” the Canadian Coast Guard explained in a statement.

The agency says it is in the process of investigating long term options for the nationally designated heritage sites, which will remain in place under the care of Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO).

The decision has faced strong opposition from locals, as well as the union representing lightkeepers, the First Nations impacted, and at least one B.C. politician.

Courtney-Alberni MP Gord Johns has launched a petition, as have members of the public, calling for a pause in plans and proper consultation with the parties affected, as well as an independent assessment of both station sites.

“We’re really disappointed that the government is doing this with just three months notice, that’s really no time for a proper conversation,” Johns told CTV News.

The CCG says it plans to engage with First Nations and other stakeholders after the lightkeepers are relocated to different stations.

“The removal of the lightkeepers from the two stations is a safety issue and we are compelled to act on safety issues right away,” the agency wrote in an email to CTV News, adding that the automated lights have been used at both stations since 2003.

John’s says automating all services at the stations undermines the value of the services lightkeepers provide.

“(The feds) need to make sure we have boots on the ground and eyes on the water to perform many different roles, including saving lives,” he added. “Automation can’t hear voices calling for help or being able to assist distressed mariners or injured hikers.”

According to the West Coast Trail’s website, there are up to 300 injuries and 100 emergency evacuations on the route each year – many of which involve the assistance of lighthouse keepers.

The CCG says Parks Canada is responsible for the safety of hikers on the West Coast Trail, not lightkeepers.

“While their assistance is not formally part of their role with the Canadian Coast Guard, lightkeepers have been good neighbours to hikers on the West Coast Trail for many years,” reads the agency’s email. “The Canadian Coast Guard will continue to support Parks Canada staff and partners on the West Coast Trail.”

CTV News has reached out to Parks Canada for more information about whether additional safety measures will be in place in the absence of lightkeepers on the West Coast Trail. This article will be updated if a response is received.

Jim Abrams, a former lightkeeper of 25 years, says this isn’t the first time he’s been involved in fights to keep B.C.’s stations staffed.

“I offered my job to the director general of the Canadian Coast Guard, during one of the last fights, if he could show me that all the services we offered could be done by automated services,” Abram told CTV News. “He was unable to do it, so I kept my job.”

He highlights that lightkeepers don’t just keep the light on or the fog horn going. They also keep weather records, and assist with environmental monitoring, climate studies, whale research and ecological preserves.

When it comes to the longstanding battle over staffing at light stations, Abram points to the 2010 report titled “Seeing the Light”—a study done on behalf of the Standing Senate Committee of Fisheries and Oceans in response to the CCG’s previous efforts to remove Canada’s remaining lightkeepers.

Back then, the reaction to the plan was “extremely negative,” according to the report, which highlighted that “no formal review or consultation had taken place with user groups or stakeholders.”

“The major worry expressed to the Committee on both coasts was a possible decrease in public safety should the Coast Guard proceed with its destaffing plan,” reads the report.

Ultimately, the committee recommended against removing staff, and for proper consultation on future plans to do so.

The report saved Canada’s 50 staffed lighthouses—27 of which are in B.C.

“For decades, the CCG bureaucracy have been trying to distaff lighthouse stations, supposedly for cost-saving measures. Well, we’ve proved that to be false, over and over again,” Abram said.

He says work is underway to get the Union of B.C. Municipalities to pass an emergency resolution to halt the CCG’s current destaffing plan. He expects it will receive unanimous support by 194 governments, province-wide.

“People do not want to see staff removed from stations. It’s as simple as that. They provide a very valuable service and it can not be provided by anything automated,” said Abram.