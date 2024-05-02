B.C. launches secondary suite incentive program, with forgivable loans of up to $40K

B.C. has launched its previously announced secondary suite incentive program, with eligible homeowners able to receive thousands of dollars in forgivable loans to construct a rental unit.

This initiative was first announced as part of the 2023 budget and details were released last fall. On Thursday, applications officially opened through BC Housing.

The program will provide 3,000 homeowners with forgivable loans of up to $40,000 to help cover the costs of creating rental suites. For the loan to be forgiven, however, owners must rent the suite at a below-market rate for at least five years. According to BC Housing, that rate is $1,640 for a one-bedroom in Vancouver and $2,100 for a two-bedroom in the city.

The home can't be worth more than $2.15 million based on its 2024 assessment and the household can’t have a combined income over $209,420.

"There is an urgent need for more homes British Columbians can actually afford, and many homeowners want to be a part of the solution to the housing crisis," Premier David Eby said in a statement. "This new incentive program makes it possible for homeowners to add a rental suite to their home, creating thousands of affordable rentals. This is a win for homeowners, a win for renters and a win for communities throughout our province."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Lisa Steacy