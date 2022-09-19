B.C. junior hockey team disciplined over 'unacceptable' alleged hazing incident

A junior hockey team in southeastern B.C. has been fined and placed on probation following an investigation into alleged hazing among players.

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League announced the disciplinary measures against the Creston Valley Thunder Cats on Monday, but did not provide any details on the allegations.

"What occurred in Creston was unacceptable, and the discipline imposed against the Thunder Cats' organization and members of the team reflect our zero-tolerance approach to these types of incidents," commissioner Jeff Dubois said in a statement.

The allegations were reported to the league by Thunder Cats staff on Sept. 13, resulting in a suspension of team activities, including an exhibition game that was scheduled for the following day.

As a result of the subsequent investigation, two players were suspended for violating KIJHL's individual conduct policy, the league said. Team captain Clayton Brown was suspended for 12 games and alternative captain Campbell McLean was suspended for six games.

The team was placed on probation for two years and ordered to "take proactive steps to ensure a positive team culture free from abuse, bullying and harassment," the league said in a news release.

"Our investigation made clear that we have considerable work to do in order to educate our players on the standard of behaviour and leadership expected of them in a team environment," Dubois said. "We take this responsibility seriously, and we are taking immediate steps to address this issue."

The league did not reveal the amount of the team's fine, and said it would not be commenting further on the investigation or disciplinary measures.

CTV News has reached out to the Creston Valley Thunder Cats for more information.