VANCOUVER -- A B.C. Supreme Court justice has turned down an attempt by the Vancouver Taxi Association and some of the region's largest cab companies to suspend ride-hailing apps in Metro Vancouver.

Despite approval by the provincial regulatory body, lawyers for the taxi group had argued that the economic impact of the decision to allow ride-hailing was not considered by the Passenger Transportation Board, suggesting it didn’t make changes to allow taxis the "level playing field" they'd been lobbying for.

In the meantime, the taxi group was seeking a suspension of ride-hailing services while they pursue a judicial review, which could easily take months.

But Madame Justice Veronica Jackson found the taxi group didn't make a good case that they'd been treated unfairly by the PTB and found the board's decision was reasonable and within its purview.

She also questioned whether the taxi companies would be successful in a judicial review and found they hadn't provided anything beyond anecdotal evidence from one driver that they’re suffering financial harm in the meantime.

"The launch of Uber and Lyft in Vancouver did not arrive unannounced, there's been extensive study and consultation over the past seven years," Jackson said.

Lawyers for Uber and Lyft argued that contrary to claims by the taxi industry, their businesses have operated globally for years and there's not a single city in the world where their operations have eliminated cab service.

The Vancouver Taxi Association says some drivers are already losing up to $100 a day. The association also said the negative impact at YVR and hotel taxi stands was immediate following approval by the PTB on Jan. 23 and ride-hail commencement the following day.

