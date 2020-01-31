VANCOUVER -- The Mayors' Council on Regional Transportation has endorsed a regional licence for ride-hailing companies that operate in the Lower Mainland – and it's even supported by Surrey's Doug McCallum.

Under the proposal, companies such as Uber and Lyft would be asked to pay a flat fee of $155 per year plus another $150 per vehicle in their fleets.

The latter fee would be waived for vehicles that are wheelchair accessible, and reduced to $30 a year for vehicles that are zero-emission.

The mayors' council is also urging cities to harmonize their existing fees on the taxi industry with the new ride-hailing rates.

The inter-municipal licence would apply to cities across Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and the Squamish-Lillooet regional districts, providing local governments adopt the terms.

The mayor of Surrey, who has taken a combative stance against Uber and Lyft since they launched in B.C. last week, said he believes the licence "levels the playing field" and that it has his support.

"I have not budged from my position that a level playing field must be in place for ride-hailing and taxi companies to compete in," he added in a statement Friday. "My fight is about ensuring fair competition in a highly regulated industry."

McCallum said he would next like to see the B.C. government and Passenger Transportation Board address other inequities between the taxi and ride-hailing industries, including pick-up boundaries, fleet caps and insurance requirements.