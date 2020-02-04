VANCOUVER -- A group of Vancouver-area taxi companies is in B.C. Supreme Court attempting to suspend provincial approval of ride hailing, claiming the decision is “unlawful” and that cab companies will suffer since they have more restrictions.

The Notice of Application for an interlocutory order staying the decision of the Passenger Transportation Board was filed against the PTB, Uber Canada and Lyft Canada on Jan. 27, four days after the board gave ride-hailing services the green light to operate in the province. The cab comparnies are also asking for a judicial review of the decision.

Lawyers for the taxi companies say they need four days of court time for the matter to be addressed and that they’ll continue to suffer “irreparably” in that time, necessitating a quick injunction by the judge.

Lawyers for the Uber and Lyft are trying to quash the applications from the get-go, dismissing two affidavits as "improper" and attempting to prevent additional taxi companies, some of whom don’t operate in the area, from making arguments.

They argued the taxi companies made a flawed application initially and have been trying to submit more documents after launching the case, which they didn’t believe should be allowed.

The judge partially agreed and disqualified the additional companies, but accepted the affidavit submitted after the initial application.

More than two dozen observers and supporters of the Vancouver-area taxi companies challenging the approval filed into the courtroom as lawyers for both sides brought stacks of documents to present to the judge.

In their application to the court, the Vancouver Taxi Association, Yellow Cab, Black Top & Checker Cabs, Maclure’s Cabs, Vancouver Taxi and others claim “the Board did not consider the impact on the economic viability of the taxi industry in granting licences to Uber and Lyft that did not regulate their fleet size and prices charged to customers, as the Board has with taxis.”

Nearly two dozen additional companies had tried to be involved as petitioners rather than formal applicants. Their lawyer insisted that the companies, which operate in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and the Sunshine Coast, will be affected by the court’s decision and should be heard, but with the judge striking their application they are no longer involved.

The formal taxi consortium alleges that in other markets, Uber and Lyft have crushed competitors by offering low prices that they can afford to sustain while they “drive out competitors.”

While taxi companies have long complained that ride-hailing companies have an unfair advantage, the provincial government was roundly criticized for repeatedly missing deadlines to approve the services — which have been seen as a necessary alternative to insufficient taxi service on weekends and other busy times.