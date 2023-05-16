B.C. Human Rights Tribunal awards more than $20K to woman who was fired after she disclosed her pregnancy
A woman who was fired from her job at a recruiting company, shortly after she disclosed she was pregnant, has been awarded more than $20,000 in damages.
Seema Lall’s pregnancy was a factor in the termination of her 26-month employment with Apidel Technologies, according to a decision B.C.’s Human Rights Tribunal released earlier this month.
The ruling explains that Lall began working for the U.S.-based company as an independent contractor in July 2018, while she was living in Guyana, before she moved to Canada in October of that year and became a full-time employee.
“Ms. Lall said she was a business development representative and her role involved working from home, calling and emailing prospective clients to arrange sales meetings. The parties agree that Ms. Lall was being groomed for the role of a manager and that the role would involve some travel to the United States,” reads the decision by tribunal member Edward Takayanagi.
According to the decision, conflict between Lall and her employer first emerged nearly one year after she immigrated to Canada—as outlined in an email her supervisor sent on Aug. 5, 2019.
A copy of the email was included in the decision, and urges Lall to apply for a visa to travel to the U.S.—a process her supervisor implied she should have started months prior.
“Also—your call numbers look low. Please work on call volume and talk time,” the email concluded.
Other than that email, the tribunal found there was no evidence from Apidel that Lall’s visa situation or work performance were big enough issues to put her employment in jeopardy.
In addition, Takayanagi pointed to several reasons why Lall would have delayed the application process, including “her need to first obtain Canadian Permanent Residency, the financial cost of the application, having little time to complete the application form, and not believing there was any urgency.”
Three days after receiving the email from her supervisor, the ruling explains, Lall learned she was five-months pregnant with her second child—which she informed her employer of in mid-August, shortly after applying for a visa.
Not even one month later, she was fired via a Skype call and told that her termination was the result of slow business in Canada.
However, Takayanagi found that Lall’s pregnancy was a “significant factor” in her firing.
“While I accept that other factors may have influenced the decision, I find that Ms. Lall’s pregnancy was an operative factor in her termination,” the tribunal member wrote.
Apidel has been ordered to “cease and refrain” from discriminating against an employee on the ground of sex, specifically pregnancy, in the future.
The company also must pay Lall $7,500 “as compensation for injury to her dignity, feelings and self-respect,” as well as an additional $12,720 to compensate for the wages she lost before giving birth in January 2020, according to the ruling.
“I order the respondents pay Ms. Lall post-judgment interest on the wage loss and injury to dignity awards until paid in full, based on the rates set out in the Court Order Interest Act,” Takayanagi concluded.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Newly-released footage shows guards' excessive force against Indigenous prisoner
Surveillance footage provided to CTV News shows a group of correctional officers kicking and piling on top of an Indigenous person in prison. A spokesperson for Correctional Service Canada told CTV News it concluded that the use of force was 'disproportionate.'
Groceries, gas, mortgages: These are the items that saw the biggest price increases in April
If inflation is cooling, why are some items still so expensive? Here's a look at what products saw the biggest price increases in April.
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
An Illinois girl vanished with her mother 6 years ago. Now a teen, she was just found in North Carolina
A young girl who was abducted by her mother in Illinois has finally been found safe six years after she vanished, when a North Carolina store owner recognized her from a Netflix show.
Justice minister unveils bail bill targeting repeat violent offenders with reverse onus reforms
Justice Minister David Lametti tabled new legislation on Tuesday aimed at making it harder for repeat violent offenders to be granted bail, through a handful of targeted Criminal Code reforms.
Rent, mortgage interest helped drive inflation higher in April: Statistics Canada
The first increase in annual inflation since its June 2022 peak was driven in part by higher mortgage interest costs and higher rent prices, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
Here's why the sun appears red during wildfire season
A hazy sunrise can sometimes be seen in Canada during wildfire season but why it turns a deep red has to do with some pollutants in the air.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Poilievre could wind up the big winner if Trudeau's 'bluff' doesn't pay off
Chinese government interference in our politics is Trudeau's biggest obstacle to try to remove before launching another election campaign, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca. And if he can’t remove it, he has to pull a 'David Copperfield' and convince enough people it's disappeared.
It's easier to sell and develop gene-edited seeds in Canada now — here's why some organic farmers are worried
New regulations allowing for more freedom in the development and sale of gene-edited seed varieties are sparking dissent among some organic farmers, who say this change could threaten their industry.
Vancouver Island
-
Charges approved against man accused of ramming B.C. RCMP cruiser, injuring Mountie
Charges have been approved against a man accused of ramming his SUV into a police cruiser and injuring an officer at an RCMP detachment on Vancouver Island early Friday morning.
-
Victoria Native Friendship Centre aims to build housing for Indigenous youth
Succeeding in school, excelling at parenting and applying for jobs is far less challenging when you've landed a place to live. That's often easier said than done for young people in Victoria.
-
Summer construction coming to Vancouver Island highways
Significant construction has begun on more that 157 kilometres of highway on Vancouver Island.
Calgary
-
WestJet customers holding their breath as strike notice jeopardizes travel plans
The travel plans of WestJet customers are up in the air after its pilots' union issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday night.
-
Air quality in Calgary a 'very high risk' due to wildfire smoke
Winds have brought in a considerable amount of smoke to Calgary from area wildfires, pushing the Air Quality Health Index to its maximum level and forcing Environment Canada to issue an air quality advisory on Tuesday.
-
Suspect in brazen daytime shooting may have changed appearance; police continue to solicit public assistance
The man wanted for a brazen daytime shooting on a crowded bus in front of a public library in downtown Calgary continues to evade capture and has possibly changed his appearance.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Wind blowing smoke into capital region, could lead to unpredictable fire behaviour
Wildfire smoke sank Edmonton's air quality rating on Tuesday.
-
Hot and dry conditions persist as wildfires rage through Western Canada
Hot and dry conditions are expected to continue as wildfires throughout Western Canada have forced evacuations affecting thousands and affected air quality as far east as northern Ontario.
-
Evacuation order lifted for Drayton Valley, some Brazeau County residents
Drayton Valley and many Brazeau County residents were able to return home starting Tuesday.
Toronto
-
This Ontario tenant will soon have to pay $350 more on rent every month. This is why it's allowed
An Ontario tenant will soon have to pay $350 more in rental fees every month – a 17.5 per cent hike her landlord is set to enforce in less than two weeks.
-
How possible WestJet strikes will affect travellers at Toronto Pearson Airport
Pilots for Calgary-based airline WestJet have issued a 72-hour strike notice, meaning if no agreement is reached by Friday, dozens of flights may be grounded until further notice.
-
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
Montreal
-
Newly-released footage shows guards' excessive force against Indigenous prisoner
Surveillance footage provided to CTV News shows a group of correctional officers kicking and piling on top of an Indigenous person in prison. A spokesperson for Correctional Service Canada told CTV News it concluded that the use of force was 'disproportionate.'
-
Mayor Plante confirms moratorium on fire safety inspections after 'very concerning' media report
The mayor of Montreal is calling on the city's comptroller general to shed light on fire safety practices after a media report suggested investigations of evacuation routes had been halted for years.
-
All Quebec's bilingual towns resolve to keep right to operate in English and French
All the Quebec municipalities that were at risk of losing their bilingual status under a provincial language law have opted to maintain their right to serve people in both English and French, the province's language office confirmed.
Winnipeg
-
Maxime Bernier fined $2,000 for violating Manitoba COVID-19 public health orders
The leader of the People's Party of Canada has been fined $2,000 for violating COVID-19 restrictions in Manitoba two years ago.
-
Cause of Manitoba bridge fires determined
A fire that badly damaged two bridges and prompted a highway closure in southern Manitoba has been deemed ‘accidental in nature,’ according to the Office of the Fire Commissioner (OFC).
-
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Thunder Bay Amber Alert suspect may be heading to Prince Albert, Sask.
The subject of an Amber Alert is believed to be heading towards Prince Albert, Sask., according to police.
-
Sask. to push net-zero targets to 2050 in new provincial plan
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe released the province's plan for electrical power generation after 2035, pledging the province will be able to meet its goals and become net-zero by 2050.
-
Sask. fire bans issued before May long weekend
Those looking to spend their long weekend camping will have to do without a campfire this year.
Regina
-
'Deeply impacted us': REAL CEO says COVID-19 main reason for current deficit, financial challenges
The COVID-19 pandemic and an end to support funding in 2022 along with the lack of being able to host major events are contributing factors to the financial challenges Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is facing, the organization’s president and CEO said.
-
Thunder Bay Amber Alert suspect may be heading to Prince Albert, Sask.
The subject of an Amber Alert is believed to be heading towards Prince Albert, Sask., according to police.
-
'I still love football': Riders' LB Micah Teitz excited for return after missing entire 2022 season
Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker, Micah Teitz, is excited to be back with his teammates and on the field after missing the entire 2022 season due to a groin injury.
Atlantic
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County remains 25% contained
Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Recourses and Renewables (DNRR) says a wildfire in Shelburne County remains 25 per cent contained.
-
New Brunswick RCMP requests SiRT review of officer-involved shooting
The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in New Brunswick that sent one man to hospital.
-
Cold front brings showers to the Maritimes; risk of frost follows
Showers continue to develop for the Maritimes Tuesday as a cold front moves into the region out of Quebec.
London
-
One deceased after fatal collision on Highway 401 westbound
Traffic is currently being detoured after a fatal crash on Highway 401 in Thames Centre Tuesday afternoon. According to police, one person has died and two others have been sent to hospital following the two-vehicle collision.
-
London police charge 2 suspects, search for third in alleged identity theft case
Two suspects have been charged and a third is outstanding following a case of alleged identity theft that transpired in November of last year. Police said homeowners had credit cards and bank accounts opened in their names after suspects looked through unlocked mailboxes.
-
Travellers and London International Airport affected by potential WestJet pilot strike
Corey Taylor is getting set to celebrate his birthday with a golf trip to from St. Thomas, Ont. to Miami, Fla. this weekend. However, that is now up in the air as a possible strike by WestJet pilots looms.
Northern Ontario
-
Justice minister unveils bail bill targeting repeat violent offenders with reverse onus reforms
Justice Minister David Lametti tabled new legislation on Tuesday aimed at making it harder for repeat violent offenders to be granted bail, through a handful of targeted Criminal Code reforms.
-
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
-
CRA reports surge in number of victims of tax return fraud
Although fraud is an ongoing issue for Canadians, tax return season sees an increase in the number of people falling victim to scams.
Kitchener
-
Explosive testimony as Ager Hasan trial nears conclusion
There was dramatic testimony in a Kitchener courtroom Tuesday as Ager Hasan broke down on the witness stand as Crown lawyers finished their cross-examination of him
-
SUV crashes into Waterloo home
A Waterloo couple is shaken after an SUV crashed into their home early Tuesday morning – leaving a trail of destruction along the way.
-
Waterloo, Ont. man arrested after swinging axe at parked vehicles
A 47-year-old Waterloo, Ont. man is facing over a dozen charges after he allegedly used an axe to damage two vehicles in Kitchener, Ont. and nearby Wellington County.