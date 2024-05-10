VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Contractor injured in electrical fire at BC Place Stadium

    A fire truck is seen outside BC Place Stadium after a fire on May 10, 2024. A fire truck is seen outside BC Place Stadium after a fire on May 10, 2024.
    Share

    One person was injured after an electrical fire was sparked at BC Place Stadium in downtown Vancouver on Friday.

    Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said the flames were out by the time emergency crews arrived at the venue, but that the victim suffered burns to their face and hands.

    A spokesperson for BC Pavilion Corporation, which owns and operates BC Place, confirmed the person injured is a contractor who was working at the time.

    "WorkSafeBC has been on site so it would not be appropriate for us to comment further at this time," the spokesperson said in an email.

    WorkSafeBC said an officer was dispatched to investigate a "serious workplace incident," but could not provide any further details Friday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Barron Trump declines to serve as an RNC delegate

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, has declined to serve as a delegate at this summer’s Republican National Convention, according to a senior Trump campaign adviser and a statement from Melania Trump's office.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News