Contractor injured in electrical fire at BC Place Stadium

One person was injured after an electrical fire was sparked at BC Place Stadium in downtown Vancouver on Friday.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said the flames were out by the time emergency crews arrived at the venue, but that the victim suffered burns to their face and hands.

A spokesperson for BC Pavilion Corporation, which owns and operates BC Place, confirmed the person injured is a contractor who was working at the time.

"WorkSafeBC has been on site so it would not be appropriate for us to comment further at this time," the spokesperson said in an email.

WorkSafeBC said an officer was dispatched to investigate a "serious workplace incident," but could not provide any further details Friday.