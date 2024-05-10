Snowbirds in Vancouver for puck-drop flyby as Canucks face Oilers

VANCOUVER
    The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will be performing a flyover across downtown Vancouver at the start of tonight's Stanley Cup playoff game between the Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers.

    The Royal Canadian Air Force says the flyover will happen just after 7 p.m. tonight, before the puck drops at Rogers Arena.

    The Snowbirds will fly over the arena no lower than 500 feet.

    Public affairs officer David Lavallee says in a statement that the air force is proud to join in national sporting events with flybys.

    The Vancouver Canucks are facing the Oilers in Game 2 of the playoffs' second round.

    The Canucks won the opener 5-4 on Wednesday after coming back from a 4-1 deficit.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2024. 

