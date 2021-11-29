B.C. highways: These roads are closed due to risk of flooding, debris

Vancouver -

With southern B.C. bracing for the third in a trio of atmospheric rivers, uncertain conditions on local highways have led to more closures and warnings for drivers.

Even though some highway stretches briefly reopened to essential travel, many were closed again over the weekend as a pre-emptive measure or because of increased flooding.

The initial closures came following an intense storm two weeks ago that sent mud, rocks and trees into roadways. Those slides killed at least four people near Lillooet, with one person still missing. Hundreds more were stranded in their vehicles in various locations.

On Saturday, parts of Highways 1, 3 and 99 were all closed as a precaution as the province braced for another storm. While there weren't major slides or washouts reported over the weekend, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said each of those routes was impacted by the weather.

"Cleanup is underway," Fleming said at a Sunday morning update. "We have geotechnical engineers that are currently assessing when they can reopen."

The transportation ministry said it does not have an update for when those highways will reopen.

As well, Highway 1 between Exit 90 (McCallum Road) and Exit 109 (Yale Road in Chilliwack) was closed on Sunday because of "the threat of flooding." An update on the highway is expected Monday morning.

Even when the highways reopen, drivers going on some designated routes could face fines if they aren't travelling for an essential reason. Last Tuesday, BC Highway Patrol said in a statement that checkpoints would be in place on Highway 99, Highway 3, Highway 1 and Highway 7.

As of Monday morning, these were the highway conditions in southern B.C., specifically related to recent floods and landslides. Not all road closures are reflected in this list and DriveBC's traffic page may have the most up-to-date information.

Highway 1

Closed between Exit 90 and Exit 109 (Abbotsford to Chilliwack) due to flooding.

Closed between Exit 138 and Exit 165 (Hope to east of Chilliwack) due to heavy rainfall and risk of debris flow.

Open with travel advisory between Exit 170 and Kahmoose Road (south of Jackass Mountain Summit to Hope).

Closed between Junction Highway 12 and Junction Highway 8 (Lytton to Spences Bridge) due to rock slide.

Closed between Kahmoose Road and Main Street (Lytton to south of Jackass Mountain Summit) due to flooding and mudslide.

Open with single-lane alternating traffic between Little River Road and Lindburg Road (east of Chase) due to rock slide.

Highway 11

Closed between Hazelwood Avenue and Townshipline Road (Abbotsford) due to flooding.

Highway 3

Closed between Hope and Princeton due to risk of heavy rainfall and debris flow. Once reopen, it will likely be for essential travel only with a checkpoint in place.

Highway 5

Closed between Hope and Merritt due to washouts.

Highway 7

Open for essential travel only between Glasgow Avenue and Ross Road (Mission to Hope). Checkpoint in place.

Highway 8

Closed between Highway 8 and Petit Creek Road (west of Merritt to Spences Bridge) due to washout.

Highway 99

Closed between Lil'wat Place and Seton Lake Road (north of Pemberton to Lillooet) due to risk of heavy rainfall and debris flow. Once reopen, it will likely be for essential travel only with a checkpoint in place.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday