B.C. heat wave coming to an end? Temperatures forecast to dip as much as 18 degrees in some areas

After a cooler-than-usual spring, some British Columbians relished in a July heat wave, but after several days of record-breaking temperatures, they may be asking how much more of this we're in store for.

Heat warnings have been in effect for most of the province for days, and temperatures as high as 40 C have been recorded.

Environment Canada blames the heat on a strong ridge of high pressure, and has issued daily warnings about symptoms of heat-related illness.

The hot weather stuck around for some time, but those ready for a break may be eager to hear that the heat wave will be passing soon.

According to federal forecasters, the weather pattern causing the heat will change early next week, with an upper trough bringing a cooler airmass over the province.

In Vancouver, this means a temperature dip of about 10 degrees.

The city has seen highs in the low 30s most days this week, and is expected to sweat it out a couple more days before the cooler airmass moves in.

Environment Canada's forecast Friday suggests daily highs of 20 to 21 C on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with a chance of showers at least part of the time.

If the forecast is right, the rain and cooler weather won't move in until Monday night, meaning it'll stay hot and sunny through the long weekend.

Kelowna, too, can expect a dip of 10 degrees or more. The forecast suggests weekend temperatures of 35 to 37 degrees, before taking the humidex into account, but on Tuesday, the predicted high is just 24.

In Lytton, a village that broke a Canada-wide record last July for the hottest temperature ever recorded, the difference between the weekend and weekday weather is expected to be even more pronounced.

Environment Canada forecasts weekend highs between 35 and 40, but by Tuesday, it should be 18 degrees colder.

Residents of Vancouver Island may see a less dramatic transition to cooler weather. The forecast high on Sunday is 26 C, on Monday, 23, and on Tuesday, 21.