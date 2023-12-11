VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. health officials to provide update on respiratory illness

    Bonnie Henry, Adrian Dix

    Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are holding a news conference Monday to update B.C. residents about respiratory illness. 

    In its latest update released Thursday, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control says COVID-19 test positivity, cases, hospitalizations and deaths decreased between early October and Dec. 2. 

    But it says adult and pediatric emergency department visits for respiratory symptoms have increased since late October.

    The BC CDC says Influenza A is behind a rise in flu activity, accounting for 88 per cent of tested cases this flu season. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2023.

