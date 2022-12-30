B.C. girl who woke neighbours during apartment fire receives bravery award
When alarms started going off in their North Vancouver apartment building early Tuesday morning, the Rezaei family didn't immediately rush outside to safety.
With smoke filling the hallways, the Rezaeis delayed their own escape so they could alert their neighbours on the third floor, banging on doors and yelling for everyone to wake up.
Days later, the District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services recognized the entire family – dad Mahmoud, mom Azadeh, daughter Paryas and son Barsam – for their bravery.
“The actions of the entire family had a huge impact on that entire floor,” said Fire Chief Brian Hutchinson.
"We just want to say, on behalf of the community: Thank you so much for stepping up, looking out for your neighbourhood and making sure that everybody was OK.”
But Hutchinson singled out 12-year-old Paryas in particular, awarding her with the Fire Chief's Commendation – an honour that can be bestowed on firefighters or members of the public for heroism that helps prevent injury or death.
Hutchinson noted that the family's immediate neighbours believe Paryas "probably saved their life" that morning.
Two people were injured in the fire, which broke out around 4:30 a.m., and dozens of residents remain displaced days later. But Hutchinson said things could have been worse without the brave actions of the Rezaei family.
Asked why she chose to stay inside and warn their neighbours, Paryas credited her parents for setting a good example.
"My parents mostly encouraged me because they started knocking on everybody's door," she said. "I would have done it anyway, but they're one of the reasons."
She noted her father also ventured back into thick smoke to try one last time to wake someone who hadn't left their unit.
Paryas said being recognized by the fire department – at an event also attended by North Vancouver District Mayor Mike Little – was an exciting and unexpected honour.
"It means a lot to me," she said.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Shelley Moore
