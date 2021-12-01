B.C. floods: Abbotsford got 540 mm of rain in November, shattering previous record

Vancouver -

With a large portion of the City of Abbotsford still underwater Wednesday, monthly precipitation totals confirmed what was easy to see on the ground: The city got a historic amount of rain last month.

Approximately 540 millimetres of rain fell on Abbotsford in the month of November, Mayor Henry Braun said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

"For those of you that are of my generation, that's just over two feet of water layered over our entire city," Braun said.

The total for the month was 99 millimetres higher than the previous record, according to Armel Castellan, warning preparedness meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change Canada.

"(It's) a huge departure from the previous record," Castellan said.

Braun said the November rainfall total equates to roughly one-third of the amount of precipitation Abbotsford typically sees over the course of an entire year.

Much of that rainfall has ended up in Sumas Prairie, the eastern portion of which has been underwater since the devastating atmospheric river that struck the province in mid-November.

On Wednesday, Braun reiterated that the former Sumas Lake, which makes up the eastern portion of the prairie, would likely remain flooded "for weeks."

Other areas - including Vye and Whatcom roads and a portion of Highway 1 through the city - will drain sooner, but the mayor said there's no exact timetable for when they'll reopen.

"I don't have a projection for when that will be," Braun said. "I'm hoping it's days."

The mayor singled out those three roads as essential to allowing the city to begin helping evacuated residents return home.